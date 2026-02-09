President Cyril Ramaphosa engages in a youth roundtable ahead of SoNA, 10 Feb

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday, 10 February 2026, engage in a youth roundtable as part of a series of ongoing consultations with stakeholders ahead of the 2026 State of the Nation Address.

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), an agency of the Ministry in the Presidency, is hosting the Presidential Youth Roundtable engagement at the Thusong Service Centre in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

The Presidential Youth Roundtable is an interactive session where young South Africans will have a direct and open exchange with President Cyril Ramaphosa and members of the National Executive.

President Ramaphosa will engage with youth on their perspectives, challenges, and ideas for the nation's future.

Participating Ministers’ engagement with youth will precede the Presidential Youth Roundtable.

The President will be accompanied by several Ministers to participate in the discussions and address issues within their respective mandates.

The Presidential Youth Roundtable Engagement will take place as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 10 February 2026

Time: 11h00 (Media to arrive by 10h00 for set-up)

Venue: Khayelitsha CBD Hall (Thusong), Cape Town

Members of the media who wish to cover the engagement are requested to send their details to Ndivhuwo Kharivhe on ndivhuwo@presidency.gov.za and Tabudi Madisha on Tabudi.Madisha@NYDA.GOV.ZA by Monday, 9 February 2026 at midday, 12h00.

