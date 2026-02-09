Deputy Minister Mimmy Gondwe visits Free State province as part of ongoing State of Readiness Programme, 10 Feb

Deputy Minister Dr Mimmy Gondwe concludes North West State of Readiness Visits and moves to the Free State province

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, recently concluded state-of-readiness visits to the North-West Province on 6 February 2026, during which she visited the North-West University (NWU) and Vuselela TVET College in Potchefstroom.

During both visits to the North West province, Deputy Minister Gondwe was accompanied by officials from the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) and senior representatives from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

The visits form part of the Department’s State of Readiness programme to address issues related to registration, accommodation, and funding across public universities, TVET colleges, and community colleges.

During the NWU visit, Principal and Vice-Chancellor Prof. Bismark Tyobeka, together with institutional management and student leaders, welcomed the Deputy Minister. They presented a comprehensive report on operational readiness, covering critical areas such as NSFAS issues, student access, campus safety, and registration processes.

The institution also outlined its infrastructure expansion plans, including the Desmond Tutu Medical School, which is currently under construction and expected to be completed in 2027.

“I am satisfied with NWU’s overall state of readiness for the current academic year at the Potchefstroom campus. The campus is attractive and well maintained, and it also provides a student-centred environment conducive to teaching and learning,” said Deputy Minister Gondwe.

At Vusela TVET College, Deputy Minister Gondwe met with institutional and student leadership, who highlighted challenges, including NSFAS funding, infrastructure and student accommodation.

“Although teaching and learning have commenced at Vuselela TVET College, I am concerned that the college is operating under some operational strain and, as such, requires coordinated support to enable it to provide a more conducive teaching and learning environment,” said Deputy Minister Gondwe.

Deputy Minister Gondwe is set to visit the Free State province as part of the ongoing State of Readiness Programme. Details of the Deputy Minister’s visit are provided below:

10 February 2026, at the University of the Free State (Bloemfontein Main Campus) - 09:00 to 12:00.

10 February 2026, Motheo TVET College Bloemfontein Main Campus) - 13:00 to 15:00.

The Deputy Minister will be available for media interviews after each visit.

