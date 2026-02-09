Ilham Aliyev received delegation of Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations

On February 9, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations led by its Chair Betsy Berns Korn.

During the conversation, they fondly recalled previous meetings between President Ilham Aliyev and representatives of the Conference.

Expressing gratitude to the head of state for the reception, Betsy Berns Korn expressed her pleasure at leading a large delegation to Azerbaijan to discuss opportunities for expanding cooperation, taking into account the country's strategic importance as well as its strong ties with the United States and Israel.

Betsy Berns Korn conveyed her congratulations on the progress made in Washington last August regarding advancing the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia. She particularly highlighted the leadership demonstrated by the President of Azerbaijan in this matter and the efforts shown by the U.S. President.

The head of state thanked them for the congratulations and touched upon the role of U.S. President Donald Trump in achieving those results. Noting that the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides have already become accustomed to living in peace, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that ensuring peace and stability in the region would make a significant contribution to its development, and highlighted the importance of the TRIPP and other connectivity projects in expanding regional cooperation.

Stating that Azerbaijan-U.S. relations have been successfully developing since Donald Trump's return to power, the head of state described his multiple meetings with the U.S. President over the past six months as the first in the history of bilateral relations.

The meeting also noted the historically tolerant environment in Azerbaijan and the state care shown toward Jews, as well as toward representatives of other peoples.

They hailed the development of Azerbaijan-U.S. relations during the conversation. They highlighted successful cooperation between the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations and Azerbaijan, stressing its role in expanding bilateral Azerbaijan-U.S. and Azerbaijan-Israel relations.