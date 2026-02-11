Staynex and Anantara Vacation Club join forces to expand access to premium vacation stays and reach new web3 audiences Winston Tsang and Yuen Wong, pictured here in Shenzhen today

This strengthens both brands’ shared commitment to creating more flexible, accessible, and rewarding travel experiences for today’s evolving travelers.

SHENZHEN, CHINA, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Staynex , a Web3 and AI infused social travel membership ecosystem that blends blockchain-enhanced membership with curated vacations, today announced a strategic partnership with Anantara Vacation Club (AVC), a premium vacation ownership and lifestyle brand known for its exceptional portfolio of vacation properties in iconic destinations. As part of the esteemed Minor Group, a global hospitality and lifestyle company, AVC delivers exceptional holiday experiences backed by trusted hospitality standards. This partnership strengthens both brands’ shared commitment to creating more flexible, accessible, and rewarding travel experiences for today’s evolving travelers.Through this collaboration, Anantara Vacation Club will provide Staynex with exclusive access to select properties, expanding Staynex members’ options of elevated getaways. In return, Staynex will promote AVC’s signature properties to its growing customer base.As travelers increasingly seek meaningful experiences, greater booking transparency, and more flexible ways to travel, Staynex and AVC are aligning to deliver enhanced value through a commercial and marketing-driven collaboration, such as member campaigns and travel promotions, a branded booking page, and strategic storytelling across social and community channels as well as broader reach into Web3 audiences through crypto partnerships and creator-led engagement. By combining AVC’s premium vacation portfolio with Staynex’s fast-growing travel membership distribution model, both brands aim to drive mutual growth and deliver standout travel value to new and existing audiences.As part of the partnership, Staynex will introduce AVC vacation stays to Web3-native audiences: travelers who are increasingly interested in innovation, flexibility, and new ways to plan and pay for travel. By extending exposure beyond traditional channels, AVC will benefit from incremental reach into new audience segments through Staynex’s position at the intersection of travel, technology, and community-led digital ecosystems."Partnering with Anantara Vacation Club is a meaningful step forward for Staynex as we continue expanding premium travel options for our members," said Yuen Wong, CEO at Staynex. "This important partnership enables us to unlock preferential rates on exceptional vacation properties while delivering AVC increased visibility through our membership distribution and Web3 as well as affluent remote worker community reach. Together, we’re making premium travel more accessible, more transparent, and more rewarding."Winston Tsang, AVC’s Chief Operating Officer, said, “Partnering with Staynex gives us an opportunity to explore innovative avenues for connecting with modern travellers who are seeking a sense of community and exceptional hospitality wherever they go. This is a valuable development in extending the accessibility and visibility of AVC’s premium offerings, now and into the future.”###About StaynexStaynex is a web3 & AI-infused social travel membership ecosystem, revolutionising travel by transforming customers into owners through a powerful ecosystem powered by AI, blockchain, and Real-World Asset (RWA) integration. The subscription-based platform delivers greater savings, broader choice, and seamless convenience across a comprehensive range of travel products and services. It offers 2.6 million+ accommodations worldwide and is scaling into flights, cruises, and travel experiences globally, designed to make quality travel more accessible and rewarding through cryptocurrency and traditional payment methods. Staynex delivers transparent, competitive pricing with no mark-ups, exclusive travel perks, flexible entitlements, and always-on customer support, brought to life by its AI Travel Wingman, an intelligent companion voiced by football legend Patrice Evra. With memberships starting at just $10 a month, users earn 1% loyalty points on every dollar spent, redeemable for discounts or $STAY tokens. Secured by blockchain and built on radical transparency, Staynex’s Travel Pass NFT, backed by real trips and hotel stays, turns travel into a liquid, tradable asset, giving members the freedom to trade, lease, or collateralise their pass with full control. www.staynex.vip About Anantara Vacation ClubAnantara Vacation Club (AVC) provides our Club Point Owners with seemingly endless opportunities to enjoy holidays and experiences, whether at home or abroad. Through a flexible points-based programme, Points Owners can explore Club Resorts across Thailand, Indonesia, Dubai, and New Zealand, as well as 4,300+ resorts and hotels around the world through partnerships with other hospitality brands and affiliated timeshare exchanges. The Club also curates experiences beyond stays, including Michelin-starred fine dining, trendy beach club parties, exhilarating summer camps, and much more. Anantara Vacation Club is a part of Minor Vacations, an umbrella brand created by Minor Hotels to expand and innovate timeshare and vacation ownership products and services.

