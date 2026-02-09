Sulphuric Acid Market Expected to See Growth to US$21.4 billion by 2032 Driven by Fertilizer & Industrial Demand

Sulphuric Acid Market

North America holds largest sulphuric acid market share in 2024, with the U.S. contributing significantly due to its robust industrial & agricultural sectors

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview and Industry Significance

The Sulphuric Acid Market remains one of the most critical segments of the global chemical industry, serving as a fundamental input across fertilizers, chemicals, metallurgy, petroleum refining, and battery manufacturing. According to the latest study by Persistence Market Research, the global sulphuric acid market is likely to be valued at US$ 15.3 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 21.4 Bn by 2032, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2025 to 2032. This steady growth reflects the indispensable role of sulphuric acid in both traditional and emerging industrial applications worldwide.

Key Growth Drivers Supporting Market Expansion

One of the primary drivers of the Sulphuric Acid Market is the rising demand from the fertilizer industry, particularly for phosphatic fertilizers. Sulphuric acid is a key raw material in the production of phosphoric acid, which is further used to manufacture fertilizers essential for modern agriculture. With the global population continuing to grow and arable land becoming increasingly limited, the need to enhance crop yields is strengthening fertilizer consumption, directly supporting sulphuric acid demand.

Industrial Applications Fueling Consistent Demand

Beyond agriculture, sulphuric acid plays a vital role in numerous industrial processes. It is widely used in petroleum refining to remove impurities, in metal processing for pickling and ore leaching, and in chemical manufacturing for producing pigments, detergents, explosives, and synthetic resins. The expansion of industrial activities in developing economies, along with infrastructure development and urbanization, is further reinforcing the long-term demand outlook for sulphuric acid.

Technological Advancements and Process Optimization

Advancements in manufacturing technologies are contributing to improved efficiency and sustainability in sulphuric acid production. Modern processes emphasize higher conversion rates, reduced emissions, and energy optimization. Producers are increasingly investing in advanced sulfur recovery units and emission control technologies to meet stringent environmental regulations while maintaining cost efficiency. These technological improvements are expected to enhance production reliability and support capacity expansions over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Raw Material Type

• Base Metal Smelters

• Elemental Sulfur

• Pyrite Ore

• Others

By Form Type

• Concentrated

• Tower/Glover Acid

• Chamber/Fertilizer Acid

• Battery Acid

• 66 Degree Baume Sulfuric Acid

• Dilute Sulfuric Acid

By Manufacturing Process Type

• Contact Process

• Lead Chamber Process

• Wet Sulfuric Acid Process

• Metabisulfite Process

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia and Oceania

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Regional Analysis and Demand Patterns

Regionally, East Asia dominates the Sulphuric Acid Market, driven by strong chemical manufacturing bases, extensive fertilizer production, and large-scale industrial activity in countries such as China and Japan. South Asia and Oceania follow closely, supported by expanding agricultural sectors and growing investments in industrial infrastructure. North America and Europe maintain steady demand, particularly from refining, automotive batteries, and specialty chemicals. Meanwhile, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are emerging as high-growth regions due to mining activities, fertilizer projects, and increasing industrialization.

Role of Sulphuric Acid in Energy and Battery Applications

An emerging growth avenue for the Sulphuric Acid Market is its increasing use in battery manufacturing, especially lead-acid batteries. These batteries continue to be widely used in automotive, industrial backup power, and renewable energy storage systems. As electrification expands and energy storage requirements increase, the demand for battery-grade sulphuric acid is expected to grow steadily, adding another layer of demand stability to the market.

Company Insights and Competitive Landscape

The global sulphuric acid market is characterized by the presence of large multinational corporations and regional producers with integrated supply chains. Key players operating in the market include

✦ UBE Industries, Ltd

✦ Boliden Group

✦ Trident Group

✦ Tata Chemicals

✦ Asia Union Electronic Chemical Corporation

✦ Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd

✦ Canada Colors and Chemicals Limited

✦ Maaden – Saudi Arabian Mining Company

✦ Nouryon

✦ Cornerstone Chemical Company

✦ Linde Group

✦ Qingdao Hisea Chem Co.Ltd.

These companies focus on capacity expansion, operational efficiency, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their global footprint and meet evolving customer requirements.

Future Outlook and Long-Term Market Potential

Looking ahead, the Sulphuric Acid Market is expected to maintain stable growth through 2032, supported by its irreplaceable role in agriculture and industrial manufacturing. While environmental regulations may influence production methods and logistics, ongoing investments in cleaner technologies and process optimization will help producers adapt effectively. As global food demand, industrial output, and energy storage applications continue to rise, sulphuric acid will remain a cornerstone chemical, ensuring sustained relevance and growth in the global chemical value chain.

