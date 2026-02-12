The Trueness Project Appoints Veteran Media and Tech Executive Elle Ullmann to Its Board
This appointment strengthens the organization’s capacity to build global partnerships, expand youth initiatives, and achieve broader, lasting community impact.DANIEL, WY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Trueness Project is proud to announce the appointment of Elle Ullmann to its Board of Directors, marking a significant milestone in the organization’s growth, global outlook, and commitment to innovative youth empowerment.
Elle Ullmann is an entrepreneur, media executive, and strategic investor whose work sits at the intersection of entertainment, technology, marketing, and the creator economy.
She is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MELT Music and Media Agency, a full-service marketing, technology, and licensing firm that helps creators, artists, and entertainment brands grow audiences and commercial value through influencer marketing, AI integration, intellectual property licensing, and ecosystem development.
Her appointment comes at a timely moment for The Trueness Project as the organization expands its footprint in youth empowerment through education, creative expression, leadership development, and talent acquisition initiatives designed to unlock opportunities for young people across underserved communities.
Elle brings to the board a rare blend of creative industry leadership, technology investment insight, global partnership experience, and a proven ability to build sustainable platforms for talent and community growth.
She also serves as Co-Chair of the World Happiness Fest under the World Happiness Foundation, contributing to international conversations and initiatives focused on wellbeing and human development.
In the technology and gaming space, Elle has served as a former Chief Strategy Officer and investor in Team 33, one of the leading Fortnite esports organizations, where she guided Web3 partnerships and international licensing efforts.
She is also recognized as an early female investor in XSET, a diversity-focused esports team, demonstrating her long-standing commitment to inclusion within digital and creative ecosystems.
Her entrepreneurial journey began in 2014 with the founding of lifestyle and performance brands, including Hashtag Board Co., The HashLife Company, and RU3 Performance.
She later expanded into entertainment and digital talent management, building MELT into a globally focused agency supporting music artists, gaming creators, and social media talent with multimillion-strong audiences.
She has collaborated on initiatives such as Happy Health and SULT Agency, a music meta-label concept, while supporting mentorship and youth-focused creative programs.
For The Trueness Project, this appointment signals a strategic move into deeper global partnerships that connect and leverage creativity, youth development, storytelling, and technology as tools for transformation.
Speaking on the appointment, M. Teresa Lawrence, President and Executive Director of The Trueness Project, shared:
“Elle’s journey reflects the kind of bridge-building we believe in at The Trueness Project. She understands creators, technology, young people, and the power of platforms.
As we expand our work in leadership, book-writing and book donation initiatives, digital literacy, and sports initiatives like Flag Football, her insight into how communities grow through creative and digital ecosystems is a gem.
This is a major step for us as we position The Trueness Project as a partner of choice for global investors, collaborators, and change makers who believe in practical transformation.”
Her presence on the board is expected to strengthen The Trueness Project’s capacity to form strategic partnerships across creative industries, technology sectors, and international networks that align with its mission of empowering people and communities worldwide.
The Trueness Project is actively growing initiatives such as book acquisition and donation programs, youth leadership mentorship sessions, storytelling through bookwriting, and other out-of-the-box programs.
Elle’s experience in scaling platforms, building audiences, and unlocking value through community-driven ecosystems adds a powerful dimension to the organization’s governance and strategic direction.
Elle also expressed her enthusiasm about joining the board:
“The Trueness Project is doing work that is both deeply human and forward-thinking. It is grounded in education, leadership, and opportunity, yet open to new ways of reaching young people through creativity, sport, and storytelling.
I am honored to join the Board of a nonprofit that believes in building systems that give youth real access to essential tools, mentorship, and platforms that can change the trajectory of their lives.”
This appointment reinforces The Trueness Project’s position as a nonprofit that not only serves communities but also attracts visionary leaders who understand how to connect purpose with innovation, and local impact with global perspective.
About The Trueness Project
The Trueness Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals and communities through authentic leadership, education, and strategic philanthropy. It champions honesty, integrity, knowledge, and self-discovery as cornerstones for personal and societal transformation. The organization has impacted tens of thousands of young learners through mentorship sessions, donated leadership books and menstrual health products, facilitated student-led book authorship, and built partnerships with national libraries and community institutions. Its initiatives span Africa, Nepal, and beyond, focusing on leadership development, creative expression, leadership empowerment, and holistic community uplift. The Trueness Project has always positioned itself as a go-to partner for investors, collaborators, and change makers seeking sustainable social impact and generational transformation.
M. Teresa Lawrence
The Trueness Project
teresa@truenessproject.org
