Cinnamon Bentota Beach - Signature Selection Advances Sustainable Tourism with ‘Addarahena’ Farm‑to‑Fork Initiative

SRI LANKA, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinnamon Bentota Beach – Signature Selection has launched Addarahena, a farm to fork initiative that directly responds to rising global demand for sustainable and socially responsible travel experiences. This initiative integrates environmental stewardship, local sourcing, and community engagement into the guest experience,aligning with current trends in international tourism.Global research shows that sustainable travel has become a mainstream priority for travellers. According to booking.com annual Sustainability Travel Report in 2025, 93% of global travellers expressed a desire to make more sustainable travel choices, and 84% said sustainable travel remains important to them, reflecting a significant shift toward conscious travel behaviour. Moreover, 53% of travellers are now aware of tourism’s social and environmental impact, and 73% want the money they spend to benefit local communities at their destinations.Addarahena anchors Cinnamon Bentota Beach – Signature Selection's commitment to these expectations by integrating resort's organic farm into its operational model. The farm supplies fresh, seasonal vegetables directly to resort kitchens, significantly reducing food miles and strengthening the link between hospitality operations and local food systems. Guests are invited to participate in guided harvesting experiences that illustrate the journey from cultivation to cuisine, enhancing transparency and reinforcing connections with place, elements valued by discerning, sustainability focused travellers.Complementing the agricultural component is Ambula, a dining concept rooted in traditional Sri Lankan culinary practices. Anchored by indigenous ingredients, regional flavours and heritage cooking techniques, Ambula aligns with the global traveller preference for authentic, culturally grounded experiences, travellers who seek meaningful engagement with the communities and cultures they visit.Addarahena also incorporates a closed loop composting system that converts garden waste into organic fertiliser for use on the farm and for community gardens in the area. This practical application of resource efficiency measures reflects international best practices in sustainable hospitality and addresses a clear expectation among travellers for tangible environmental outcomes.By embedding sustainable agriculture, local sourcing, waste reduction and community collaboration into its operations, Cinnamon Bentota Beach – Signature Selection is responding to the global shift toward responsible tourism with concrete, measurable practices that enhance destination value and resonate with conscious travellers worldwide.To encourage continued sustainable travel, Cinnamon Bentota Beach - Signature Selection is also a part of the Cinnamon DISCOVERY Island Rewards programme, which allows guests to earn and redeem loyalty points during their stay. By linking guest rewards to stays and experiences at the resort, Cinnamon DISCOVERY reinforces the value of responsible travel, enabling visitors to support similar initiatives and experiences while enjoying tangible benefits for future travel and local experiences.

