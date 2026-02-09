beIN SPORTS reveals record-breaking 3.45 billion cumulative viewership for AFCON 2025

Africa’s most prestigious tournament drew huge audiences on beIN SPORTS, with the total cumulative TV viewership reaching 1.75 billion

DOHA, QATAR, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- beIN SPORTS, the leading sports broadcaster in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), delivered record-breaking multilingual coverage of the recently concluded TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 (AFCON 2025). The tournament achieved a cumulative viewership of more than 3.45 billion across beIN SPORTS’ television and digital platforms, marking the broadcaster’s most-watched AFCON edition to date.Across the month-long tournament, held from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026, beIN SPORTS recorded a total of 1.75 billion cumulative TV viewers, a sharp rise from the 770 million achieved in 2023, representing an increase of 127 percent. The competition concluded on Sunday 18 January in Rabat, where Senegal overcame hosts Morocco 1–0 in extra time to claim a second title in five years. The decisive goal from Pape Gueye was watched by 97.3 million viewers across beIN SPORTS’ 24 MENA markets, compared with 33.2 million viewers for the 2023 final, marking a remarkable 193 percent increase in final-match viewership.And yet the final was not even the most-watched match of the tournament. With 24 national teams competing – including five Arab sides and seven teams that have already qualified for this summer’s FIFA World Cup – the most-watched match was the Group B match between Egypt and Zimbabwe. Mohamed Salah’s injury-time winner, which handed The Pharaohs a 2-1 victory, drew a live audience of 98.3 million viewers on beIN SPORTS.beIN’s cross-platform digital coverage, featuring live match coverage, exclusive content, post-match highlights, analysis, and celebrations, also reached record levels throughout the tournament. A total of 12.66 million viewers tuned into beIN SPORTS’ live match broadcasts on its Facebook, X, and YouTube, with a further 1.06 million watching live through beIN CONNECT. Total cumulative engagements across beIN SPORTS’ social media channels soared to 133.4 million, while cumulative video views doubled from 846 million in 2023 to 1.68 billion this year.Mohammad Al-Subaie, CEO of beIN MENA, said: “Our live and exclusive coverage of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 demonstrated once again the enormous appetite for African football in the MENA region, and reaffirmed that beIN is its true home. This year’s tournament reached record audiences, with exceptional viewership on television and remarkable engagement across our digital and social platforms. These results demonstrate the strength of our coverage and the continued dedication of our teams to bringing fans closer to the game. We remain committed to enhancing the viewer experience and further elevating African football for audiences across the region and beyond.”beIN has been broadcasting the Africa Cup of Nations since 2008, establishing one of the longest-running partnerships with the Confederation of African Football in the MENA region. For AFCON 2025, beIN SPORTS delivered comprehensive trilingual coverage of all 52 matches live and exclusive across its beIN SPORTS MAX channels in Arabic, English, and French. This continued commitment underscores beIN’s central role in bringing major African football tournaments to audiences across the region.– Ends –About beIN MEDIA GROUPbeIN MEDIA GROUP is a leading independent global media group and one of the foremost sports & entertainment networks in the world. The group distributes and produces an unrivalled array of entertainment, live sport and major international events across 5 continents, 40 countries and in 9 different languages spanning Europe, North America, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA). beIN MEDIA GROUP’s flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster; and through its iconic MIRAMAX film studio, beIN holds an extensive library of Hollywood blockbusters while having a growing presence in series and movies production and distribution, as well as in the digital space. beIN MEDIA GROUP acquired Digiturk, the leading pay-tv operator in Türkiye, in August 2016, and in 2022 launched its premium OTT service, TOD, across MENA and Türkiye.For more information on beIN MEDIA GROUP, please contact: mediaoffice@bein.com

