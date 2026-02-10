Lawrence Park Township to Celebrate 100th Anniversary in 2026

Lawrence Park’s history is rooted in innovation, hard work, and a true sense of community.” — Anna Mae Van Dyne

ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lawrence Park Township is proud to announce that 2026 marks the 100th anniversary of the Township’s incorporation. The Centennial Celebration will honor the rich history, community spirit, and enduring legacy of Erie County’s only first-class township.Officially incorporated on February 8, 1926, Lawrence Park Township was originally conceived as one of America’s early “Garden City” communities. The General Electric Company, seeking to provide thoughtfully planned housing and amenities for its expanding workforce, developed the community beginning in 1910. With its tree-lined streets, access to green spaces, and cohesive architectural design, Lawrence Park quickly gained national attention as a model industrial village and planned suburban community.Over the past century, Lawrence Park Township has grown into a vibrant and close-knit municipality known for its strong sense of identity, well-kept neighborhoods, thriving parks, and deep-rooted civic pride. Today, Wabtec Corporation , the successor to GE’s transportation division, remains an important presence in the Township and continues the legacy of industrial innovation that shaped its early life.A Year of CelebrationThroughout 2026, residents, businesses, and visitors will be invited to participate in a wide range of centennial activities highlighting the Township’s history, culture, and future. Planned events include:● Community festivals and a 1926 Jazz Age Salon celebrating Lawrence Park’s beginnings during the golden age of American industry● Historical lectures and guided tours exploring the township’s “Garden City” design and its placement on the National Register of Historic Places● Family-friendly programs, student contests, and seasonal festivities designed to promote education, camaraderie, and civic pride● Recognition of long-time residents, community organizations, and local businesses whose contributions have shaped Lawrence Park’s past and presentHonoring the Past, Celebrating the FutureLawrence Park’s centennial year offers a moment for the community to come together—to reflect on its origins, appreciate its accomplishments, and envision the Township’s future. As part of the celebration, the Township will continue recognizing its architectural heritage, park improvements, local institutions, and the spirit of neighborliness that has defined the community for a century.“Lawrence Park’s history is rooted in innovation, hard work, and a true sense of community,” said Anna Mae Van Dyne, Chairperson of the Centennial Celebration Committee. “This Centennial is more than a commemoration of our past—it’s a celebration of the people, businesses, and organizations that continue to make Lawrence Park a vibrant place to live, work, and grow.”Local businesses, organizations, and residents are invited to participate in the Centennial Celebration through sponsorships, donations, volunteer opportunities, and special events. Additional details can be found on the official Centennial website.For more information, updates, or to get involved, please contact:Lawrence Park Township Centennial Celebration Committee(814) 899-1505 | lp100years@gmail.comAbout Lawrence Park TownshipIncorporated in 1926, Lawrence Park is the only first-class township located in Erie County, Pennsylvania. Designed in the “Garden City” tradition, it is one of the few communities in the United States built entirely by a single company to serve its workforce. Lawrence Park was officially added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2018. Today, the township remains a unique blend of history, community, and industry.About the Lawrence Park Centennial (1926–2026)The Township of Lawrence Park, founded in 1926 as a planned industrial community, celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2026. The Centennial highlights a century of community spirit, historic milestones, and shared progress. Throughout the year, residents, partners, and visitors will take part in events that honor the township’s heritage while looking ahead to future opportunities. The Centennial Celebration reflects Lawrence Park’s enduring commitment to community, history, and forward momentum.###

