From Silicon Valley to Virginia Courtrooms: Alexandria Attorney Brings Tech Background to Law

Sylvano Alvarez earned a full scholarship to law school after career in Bay Area tech, now serves Northern Virginia's diverse communities in their language

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sylvano Alvarez spent years writing code in Silicon Valley before trading algorithms for legal arguments. Now the founder of The Alvarez Law Firm, PLLC in Alexandria, Virginia, Alvarez represents a growing number of attorneys who bring unconventional backgrounds to the practice of law.After earning a bachelor of science in computer science with a minor in history from Santa Clara University, Alvarez worked for several technology companies in the San Francisco Bay Area. The analytical skills he developed debugging software and solving complex technical problems would later prove valuable in courtroom strategy and case preparation.In 2008, Alvarez took a year-long backpacking trip through Latin America, traveling through Peru, Bolivia, Mexico, Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil, Belize, and Guatemala. The experience reconnected him with his Mexican and Salvadoran heritage and reinforced his fluency in Spanish, a skill that now enables him to serve Alexandria's substantial Hispanic community, which comprises 18.2 percent of the city's population according to U.S. Census data."The problem-solving mindset from tech translates directly to legal work," said Sylvano Alvarez, Founder of The Alvarez Law Firm, PLLC . "Every case is essentially a puzzle with human stakes. My job is to find the solution that gets my client the outcome they deserve."Alvarez enrolled at the University of the District of Columbia David A. Clarke School of Law, one of only six law schools at Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the nation. The school, ranked second nationally for graduates entering public interest careers by U.S. News & World Report, emphasizes clinical training and requires 700 hours of hands-on legal experience. Alvarez graduated cum laude, earned a full scholarship for academic excellence, and was selected as the featured graduate speaker. He also received an honorary degree from the Salvadoran-American Leadership and Educational Fund.Virginia's Latino population has grown to 10.6 percent statewide, with concentrations in Northern Virginia communities including Alexandria, Arlington, and Manassas. El Salvador is the most common country of origin for Virginia's foreign-born residents, making Alvarez's cultural background particularly relevant to the clients he serves.The Alvarez Law Firm , PLLC maintains a 4.9-star rating across 94 Google reviews. The firm handles personal injury cases including auto, bicycle, and pedestrian accidents, as well as criminal defense, family law, and immigration matters. Alvarez offers a three-hour callback guarantee and provides his personal cell phone number to clients, a level of accessibility he attributes to his tech industry experience with responsive customer service.The firm also includes attorney Johnda D. Scott, who brings more than 20 years of legal experience including service with the Virginia Office of the Public Defender and eight years operating her own practice in Prince William County. Scott handles criminal defense, family law, and personal injury cases.Located at 50 South Pickett Street near the 495/395 interchange, the firm offers free consultations and operates on a contingency fee basis for personal injury cases, collecting no fees unless the client wins their case. For clients unable to travel due to injuries, Alvarez conducts home and hospital visits throughout Northern Virginia.About The Alvarez Law FirmThe Alvarez Law Firm, PLLC is a family-oriented Alexandria, Virginia law practice serving clients in personal injury, criminal defense, family law, and immigration matters. Founded by Sylvano Alvarez, the firm provides bilingual legal services in English and Spanish. The firm offers free case evaluations and represents personal injury clients on a contingency basis. For more information, visit alvarezlawfirm.net or call (703) 888-0959.###Media ContactThe Alvarez Law FirmAddress: 50 S Pickett St STE 110, Alexandria, VA 22304Phone: (703) 888-0959Website: https://alvarezlawfirm.net/

