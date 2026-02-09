World Cities Summit to convene leaders from across government, industry and academia in Singapore in June 2026

10th edition of World Cities Summit 2026 in Singapore

SINGAPORE, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cities are rapidly scaling up climate resilient solutions, deploying cutting-edge technology and advancing sustainable infrastructure. How can world leaders, industry players and academia contribute and thrive in this quick pace of urban change and development, playing a part in building liveable and sustainable cities for the future?The 10th edition of the World Cities Summit (WCS) will be held in Singapore from 14 to 16 June 2026. This biennial Summit convenes thought leaders and experts from government, academia and industry to address urban challenges, share integrated solutions and forge new partnerships. Themed “Liveable and Sustainable Cities: ACT Now!”, WCS 2026 will explore the need to Accelerate, Collaborate, and Transform – to actively shape a more liveable future.The Summit presents a rich and diverse programme, comprising high-level leadership plenaries, in-depth discussion and special convening sessions, and roundtables, across six thematic tracks: Cities for People, Resilient & Regenerative Cities, Smart Cities, Financing of Cities, Future Cities and the WRLDCTY Connections Stage.Other key highlights of the Summit include the WCS Mayors Forum, the Lee Kuan Yew World City Prize Lecture, the WCS Young Leaders Symposium and the Science of Cities Symposium – each designed to provide a platform for the exchange of dialogue and discourse, build potential collaborations that address issues in urban liveability and sustainablity, foster leadership for the future and to celebrate urban excellence.Partner events include the Asia infrastructure Forum as well as the inaugural EXPO REAL Asia Pacific 2026 featuring players from the infrastructure and environment sector. As an added bonus, WCS 2026 Delegates will gain free access to the inaugural EXPO REAL Asia Pacific 2026, located within the same venue from 15 June – 17 June 2026.WHEN: 14 – 16 June 2026WHERE: Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039593HOW: For more information on World Cities Summit, you can visit https://www.worldcitiessummit.com.sg/ . Interested delegates can register online via go.gov.sg/wcs26reg-generaldelegate.

