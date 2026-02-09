Virginia Family Chiropractic Brings Integrated MD-Supervised Care Model to Alexandria Patients

Virginia Family Chiropractic Logo

Alexandria clinic combines board-certified chiropractors, nurse practitioner, & medical doctor oversight under one roof for extensive musculoskeletal treatment

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The healthcare landscape in Northern Virginia is shifting toward integrated care models that bring multiple medical disciplines together for better patient outcomes. Virginia Family Chiropractic has positioned its Alexandria clinic at the forefront of this movement, assembling a clinical team that includes doctors of chiropractic alongside a family nurse practitioner and supervising medical doctor.The Alexandria office, located in the Pickett Center on South Pickett Street, operates under the clinical leadership of Dr. Cameron Hatam, DC, and Dr. Sarah Cassou, DC, both certified practitioners of Chiropractic BioPhysics, an evidence-based approach to spinal rehabilitation. The addition of advanced practice providers to the team creates a care structure that few area chiropractic practices can match.This integrated model addresses a longstanding challenge in musculoskeletal care: fragmented treatment across multiple facilities. Patients dealing with conditions like chronic back pain, auto accident injuries, or peripheral neuropathy often shuttle between separate offices for diagnostic imaging, medication management, and rehabilitative care. The Alexandria clinic consolidates these services, allowing for coordinated treatment planning and shared patient records among providers.Research published in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine found that medical physicians, nursing staff, and patients all reported high satisfaction when chiropractic care was integrated into multidisciplinary settings. The study noted that patient satisfaction scores for integrated chiropractic services ranked among the highest of all provider types surveyed."When a patient comes to us after an auto accident or with a complex spinal condition, having medical oversight on our team means we can address the full scope of their needs without sending them elsewhere," said Dr. Cameron Hatam, DC, who leads the Alexandria location. "Our nurse practitioner can manage medication protocols when appropriate, while our chiropractic physicians focus on structural rehabilitation, and everyone is working from the same patient record."The clinic's treatment protocols draw on advanced diagnostic technology, including digital motion X-ray and videofluoroscopy, which capture spinal movement in real time rather than static images. This imaging capability supports the team's emphasis on identifying root causes of pain rather than treating symptoms in isolation. Virginia Family Chiropractic in Alexandria, VA has served the Northern Virginia region since 2008, earning recognition as a Best of the Best National Award Winner in 2018 and Patient Preferred Chiropractors in 2019. The Alexandria office accepts most major insurance plans, including VA (Veterans Affairs) coverage, auto insurance claims, and workers' compensation cases.The integrated care approach reflects broader trends in healthcare delivery. A Palmer College of Chiropractic Research study examining nine U.S. medical facilities found that chiropractors working within multidisciplinary teams were consistently viewed as valuable by patients, providers, and administrators, with several facilities expanding their integrated programs due to patient demand.For Alexandria residents managing chronic pain, recovering from injury, or seeking alternatives to medication-dependent treatment, the clinic's multidisciplinary structure offers a model increasingly validated by clinical research. Virginia Family Chiropractic accepts new patients at the Alexandria location by appointment.About Virginia Family Chiropractic Virginia Family Chiropractic in Alexandria has provided chiropractic and physical medicine services to Northern Virginia communities since 2008. With four locations in Alexandria, Falls Church, Manassas, and Woodbridge, the practice specializes in Chiropractic BioPhysics-based spinal rehabilitation, MLS laser therapy, and integrated treatment protocols for conditions including back pain, neuropathy, arthritis, and auto accident injuries. The clinical team includes board-certified doctors of chiropractic, a family nurse practitioner, and medical doctor oversight.###Media ContactVirginia Family ChiropracticAddress: 50 S Pickett St STE 114, Alexandria, VA 22304Phone: (703) 370-5300Website: https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/alexandria/

