Nano Masters AI Launches Free 10-Minute Future Skills Self-Assessment

A fast, free self-assessment helps professionals understand their AI readiness and future skills profile in just 10 minutes—no personal data required.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nano Masters AI today announced the launch of its Future Skills Self-Assessment, a free, 10-minute online evaluation designed to help professionals understand how prepared they are for an AI-driven future of work.

As artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes roles across industries, many professionals struggle to identify which skills will remain critical — and where to focus next. The Future Skills Self-Assessment provides a clear, practical starting point, offering instant insights without requiring technical knowledge or prior AI experience.

The assessment evaluates participants across five essential future-readiness dimensions, including AI awareness, critical thinking, adaptability, human skills, and the ability to translate insight into real-world impact. Rather than testing theoretical knowledge, it focuses on practical judgment and decision-making relevant to modern work environments.

Designed for busy professionals and senior leaders, the assessment can be completed in approximately 10 minutes. No personal data is collected, and results are delivered immediately upon completion.

At the end of the assessment, participants receive a comprehensive Future Skills profile, including a readiness score, identified strengths, growth areas, and tailored guidance on next steps. The profile can also be shared externally, making it useful for professional development discussions, leadership programs, or organizational learning initiatives.

“The biggest risk today isn’t AI itself — it’s not knowing where you stand,” said a spokesperson from Nano Masters AI. “This assessment helps people move from uncertainty to clarity in minutes, not months.”

The Future Skills Self-Assessment is available globally and free of charge.

