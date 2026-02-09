SIP AND SAVOR DEBUTS IN NEW YORK WITH AN IMMERSIVE CELEBRATION OF EUROPEAN WINES AND DELI MEATS

Wine and salumi Event guests Jeff Porter PR dinner NY

Two exclusive events engage trade, media and influencers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York marked a key milestone in the international rollout of Sip and Savor: Pairing European Wines and Deli Meat, the EU-funded campaign promoting the cultural and gastronomic heritage of European wines and deli meats. Last week, the project brought together trade professionals, media and influencers for two exclusive events designed to combine education, tasting and immersive storytelling in one of the world’s most influential food and wine markets.The first appointment took place on February 2 at Manhatta, one of New York’s most iconic venues overlooking the Financial District, with a masterclass dedicated to trade professionals entitled Sip & Slice: Roero Wines and Charcuterie Pairing from Europe. The session was led by Jeff Porter, Wine Enthusiast’s Writer at Large and Northern Italy Reviewer, together with representatives from the Istituto Valorizzazione Salumi Italiani (IVSI) from the Consorzio Tutela Roero.The masterclass offered an in-depth exploration of the Roero DOCG denomination through a guided tasting of ten wines, including Roero Arneis DOCG Spumante, Roero Arneis DOCG, also in its Riserva version, and Roero Rosso DOCG, also tasted as Riserva. The tasting was conceived as an educational journey, highlighting the identity of the Roero territory and the stylistic versatility of its wines when paired with Italian cured meats. A selection of traditional Italian salumi, tasted in purity, including Prosciutto di Parma DOP, coppa, salame Milano and Mortadella Bologna PGI, allowed participants to explore balance, structure and aromatic harmony across different pairings. The session concluded with a social tasting and networking moment, encouraging dialogue and exchange among trade professionals and industry stakeholders.On February 3, Sip and Savor continued its New York program with an evening press event at Bottino, a landmark Italian restaurant in the city. Dedicated to media and influencers, the event featured Ray Isle, Executive Wine Editor of Food & Wine, and Dana Beninati, chef and sommelier. The evening opened with a cocktail reception and continued with a seated dinner built around a bespoke menu designed to express the versatility of Italian deli meats and their natural affinity with Roero DOCG wines.The culinary journey unfolded through a series of dishes inspired by Italian tradition and contemporary cuisine, beginning with arancini filled with ’nduja, alongside fresh and vibrant flavors that highlighted the elegance of Roero Arneis DOCG. The pairing continued with a classic rigatoni all’Amatriciana, where cured guanciale played a central role, matched with the structure and freshness of Roero Rosso DOCG. Main courses offered a choice between a Prosciutto di Parma PDO -stuffed chicken breast a steak accompanied by crispy Brussels sprouts with pancetta, demonstrating the adaptability of both Roero Arneis DOCG and Roero Rosso DOCG to more complex and savory preparations. Through this curated dining experience, Sip and Savor showcased how European wines and deli meats can move seamlessly from tradition to modern gastronomy, offering media and opinion leaders an immersive and memorable interpretation of European excellence.Across the two New York appointments, Sip and Savor welcomed a total of 60 guests, confirming strong interest from both the professional trade and the media community. Together, the two events reinforced Sip and Savor’s educational and experiential approach, positioning Roero wines and Italian charcuterie as complementary expressions of European quality, tradition and contemporary lifestyle in one of the world’s most influential food and wine markets.Sip and Savor is a three-year campaign by Consorzio Tutela Roero and Istituto Valorizzazione Salumi Italiani (IVSI), co-funded by the European Union, to promote European wines and deli meats in the US and Canada. More than a promotion, it's an invitation to explore and share the cultural and sensory richness of two European excellences through exclusive content, events, and experiences across North America.To stay updated on the campaign’s initiatives or to receive more information:Digital accountsWebsite: www.sipsavor.eu Instagram: @sipandsavor.usFacebook: @Sip and Savor - USYoutube: @SipandSavoreuPress officeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 2525015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Email: sipsavoreu@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

