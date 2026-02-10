LocaChange Marks Pokémon’s 30th Anniversary with Dedicated Pokémon GO Tour Campaign for Trainers

LocaChange GO Tour Celebration Offer

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Pokémon celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2026, Pokémon GO Tour returns as a landmark event for Trainers worldwide—bringing together competitive gameplay, regional content, and global community participation.

To support Trainers preparing for one of the most demanding events of the year, LocaChange, a virtual location solution built specifically with Pokémon GO mechanics in mind, is launching a Pokémon GO Tour 30th Anniversary Campaign, offering exclusive GO Tour-focused discounts with up to 70% off and savings of up to $420.

Pokémon GO Tour: A Test of Strategy and Precision

Pokémon GO Tour 2026 features live events in Tainan and Los Angeles, alongside a global online experience from February 28 to March 1.

With limited-time spawns, regional Pokémon, cooldown considerations, and route planning, the event demands careful preparation and precise execution from serious Trainers.

LocaChange is designed to support advanced Pokémon GO gameplay, offering tools optimized for movement planning, controlled location changes, and strategic event participation.

GO Tour Exclusive Offers for Trainers

To celebrate both Pokémon’s 30-year legacy and Pokémon GO Tour, LocaChange is offering one of its most aggressive promotions to date:

From Feb 9 to March 2:

1. Coupon Code: [KALOSxx30] Up to 70% off Monthly, Quarterly, and Annual SVIP plans, enabling Trainers to save up to $276 compared to standard pricing

2. 70% off Lifetime SVIP plans, with total savings of up to $420 for long-term users

3. A Scratch-and-Win Free Trial Event for registered users, where every participant is guaranteed to win. Prizes include 1, 3, 7, 14, or even up to 30 days of free access. The free trial allows Trainers to evaluate performance, stability, and event readiness throughout the GO Tour period.

Built for Pokémon GO Players

Unlike general-purpose location tools, LocaChange focuses exclusively on Pokémon GO-specific gameplay needs—helping Trainers approach major events like GO Tour with confidence, control, and efficiency.

Celebrating 30 Years of Pokémon Adventures

“Pokémon GO Tour represents more than an event—it’s a celebration of Pokémon’s 30-year journey,” said the LocaChange team.

“With this campaign, we aim to support Trainers who take their preparation seriously and want to experience GO Tour at its fullest.”

The Pokémon GO Tour Anniversary Campaign is available for a limited time.

About LocaChange

LocaChange is a specialized virtual location solution built specifically for Pokémon GO players who demand precision, control, and reliability during high-intensity gameplay.

Designed with Pokémon GO mechanics in mind, LocaChange focuses on advanced movement planning, controlled location transitions, and event-ready stability—making it a trusted tool for Trainers preparing for major in-game events such as Pokémon GO Tour.

By prioritizing Pokémon GO-specific use cases, LocaChange has positioned itself as a dedicated solution for serious Trainers who want to approach gameplay strategically and experience the game at its fullest.

