Turki Alalshikh: Riyadh Season Tops Brands in Middle East and North Africa & Secures First Place at Loeries Awards

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HE Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), announced today (Saturday) that Riyadh Season has achieved a new creative milestone by ranking first among brands in the Middle East and North Africa, and securing first place at the Loeries Awards. Riyadh Season’s creative partner, BigTime Creative Shop, also topped the list of creative agencies in the region.The announcement was made via the official account of HE on X , where he stated: “Riyadh Season tops brands in the Middle East and North Africa and wins first place at the LOERIES Awards, while its creative partner, BigTime Creative Shop, leads the list of creative agencies in the region. An achievement that reflects the strength of Saudi creativity and confirms its impactful global presence.”Riyadh Season is considered the leading entertainment season in the region and one of the Kingdom’s most prominent national initiatives, having played a pivotal role in redefining the entertainment industry locally and regionally through diverse content, world-class experiences, and creative and marketing partnerships that have built a Saudi brand with strong international presence and high competitiveness at major global platforms.For its part, BigTime Creative Shop has cemented its position as one of the region’s leading creative agencies by developing and executing standout campaigns for Riyadh Season that combine creative flair with wide-reaching impact, helping deliver the season’s message to global audiences through contemporary, multilingual approaches.The Loeries Awards are regarded as among the oldest and most prestigious awards specializing in advertising, marketing communications, and institutional creativity in Africa and the Middle East. Established in 1978, the awards are granted based on rigorous criteria that assess idea quality, innovation, execution, and creative impact. Winning a Loeries Award is widely viewed as a high-level international recognition of excellence and leadership in the creative industries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.