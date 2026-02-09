Investments from US nationals in Greek real estate rises in Q4

Alexander Varnavas, Managing Partner

ATHENS, GREECE, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investments by U.S. nationals in Greek real estate through the country’s Golden Visa program rose by 30% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, according to data from Varnavas Law Firm, who specialize in real estate and investment migration.

Founded in 1978, Athens-based Varnavas Law Firm serves an international clientele and employs a team of 40 experienced lawyers and notaries.

While Chinese, Turkish, and Israeli nationals continue to dominate Greece’s Golden Visa program, our data shows that investment activity from applicants in the US is growing at a faster than any other country.

In the fourth quarter, investments from U.S. applicants increased at an annual rate of 30%, continuing an upward trend that began some two years ago. American investors typically favor properties valued at more than €1 million, particularly along the southern coastal areas of Athens, with Piraeus also emerging as an increasingly popular choice.

Affordability, lifestyle appeal, and Greece’s political and economic stability are most frequently cited as key reasons for investing in the country.

“The second residency program appeals to non-EU nationals seeking greater personal freedom, a key driver of current U.S. interest in Greece. The shift to online procedures and the market’s strong prospects are also helping draw interest from the US where many see Greece as an attractive investment destination”, said Alexander Varnavas, Managing Partner.

“Where U.S. applicants once largely came from East Coast hubs such as New York and Chicago, we are now seeing demand spread to the West Coast,” he added

Following reforms announced in 2024 to Greece’s Golden Visa legislation, investors are also exploring a broader range of qualifying investment options. One of the most popular new pathways is the lower €250,000 investment threshold available to applicants who invest in residential units created from former industrial properties.

“These changes have effectively transformed Greece’s Golden Visa program,” said Mr. Varnavas. “Investments in former commercial buildings converted into residential units are not only helping increase housing supply, but are also channeling capital into the economy and creating jobs. This option has gained momentum following the publication of clear legal guidelines on documentation and procedures, which has improved transparency and allows investors to make decisions with greater confidence.”

“At the same time, we are seeing a growing interest among U.S. investors in alternative options such as term deposits and mutual funds, which align closely with the investment culture familiar to many Americans,” concluded Mr. Varnavas.

