CasaBada Brings Boutique Tuscan Stays and a Rare 1200s Church Venue to Chianti Rufina, Tuscany

The terrace and gardens at CasaBada, set above the Chianti Rufina landscape in Tuscany, Italy

A Family Run Tuscan Stay Restoring a 1200s Church for Future Celebrations

We don’t want CasaBada to feel like a rental said. We want it to feel like a place you can truly settle into, and a stay you’ll remember for the right reasons.” — Suzy Gray, Owner

FLORENCE, TUSCANY, ITALY, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chianti Rufina, Tuscany, Italy CasaBada , a boutique hospitality operator in Chianti Rufina, has announced a significant business expansion supported by new investment. The company has acquired a historic church compound dating back to the 1200s and is undertaking a comprehensive restoration to create a distinctive event venue set to launch in summer 2026.The expansion marks a strategic shift for the family-owned business, which has operated short-term rental accommodations across five Tuscan apartments for over a decade. The acquisition and restoration project represents the company's largest capital investment to date and signals a deliberate move toward diversified revenue streams beyond residential stays.About CasaBadaCasaBada operates five apartments in Chianti Rufina, approximately 20 minutes from Florence. The company is a family business with 15 years of operational history in the region. Properties feature views of the Tuscan countryside and are located near local attractions including wineries, restaurants, and cultural sites. The company sources local products for guest experiences and operates solar panels as part of its sustainability practices.Church Restoration ProjectThe 1200s church compound, previously in a state of significant disrepair, is currently undergoing full restoration. Once complete, the venue will function as an event space for small weddings, celebrations, corporate retreats, and private gatherings, a category currently underserved in the Chianti Rufina region. The restoration project preserves the building's historical and architectural significance while adapting the interior for contemporary event use."This is about bringing a historic structure back into active use within the community," said Suzy Gray, Owner and Operator of CasaBada. "The restoration will preserve the building's historical integrity while creating a functional venue for events. It's an investment in both heritage preservation and economic opportunity for the region."The project is scheduled for completion by July 2026, with event bookings opening at that time. The venue will position CasaBada as a destination for destination weddings and events in Tuscany, a market segment with consistent demand from international and domestic clients.Business Restructuring and Operational DevelopmentAlongside the venue expansion, CasaBada is implementing comprehensive operational improvements across its existing portfolio. The company has introduced structured booking systems, formalized pricing strategies aligned with seasonal demand fluctuations, and enhanced property management protocols. These improvements reflect the company's transition from a family-operated rental to a professionally managed hospitality business.The five-apartment portfolio currently operates at 75% occupancy, with the company targeting 85% occupancy in 2026 through improved marketing initiatives and operational efficiency gains. The company currently manages two distinct properties: Casa del Fattore, featuring three double bedrooms and two bathrooms, and Fienile, with two double bedrooms and three bathrooms. Casa Alba, Casa del Sole and Casa degli Ulivi, are the three new additions as part of the new Church compound launching in summer 2026.Each property includes access to swimming pools, wood-fired pizza ovens, barbecue facilities, and manicured gardens. The company also offers experiential packages including cooking classes, olive harvesting, which generated 17% of revenue in 2025.Market Context and Seasonal StrategyShort-term rental demand in Tuscany follows distinct seasonal patterns that directly impact pricing and availability. European travelers typically book 3–4 months in advance, while international visitors plan 6–9 months ahead, and domestic Italian travelers book 1–2 months prior to arrival. CasaBada's pricing and availability strategy reflects these booking windows to optimize occupancy rates across peak and off-peak seasons.The company maintains a 4.95-star rating on Airbnb, reflecting consistent guest satisfaction across its portfolio.For more information, visit CasaBada's website or contact the team via Facebook or Instagram

