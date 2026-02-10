Trends and Analysis of the Vegetable Oils Market in Beauty & Personal Care by Application & Segment with Forecast 2030

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The use of vegetable oils in beauty and personal care products has gained significant traction, reflecting a broader consumer shift toward natural and effective ingredients. This sector is experiencing steady growth as more people prioritize skin and hair health, driving demand for plant-derived oils in cosmetic formulations. Let's explore the current market size, growth factors, regional trends, and future outlook for vegetable oils in this industry.

Current Market Size and Growth Expectations for Vegetable Oils in Beauty and Personal Care

The vegetable oils segment within the beauty and personal care market has witnessed robust growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $5.53 billion in 2025 to $6.02 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This expansion during the historical period is primarily due to a surge in consumer preference for natural cosmetics, the rising production of personal care products, heightened awareness about skin benefits, the availability of diverse vegetable oil sources, and the increasing incorporation of oils into cosmetic formulations.

Looking ahead, the vegetable oils market in beauty and personal care is expected to maintain its strong upward trajectory. By 2030, the market size is predicted to reach $8.37 billion, growing at a CAGR of 8.6%. This forecast is supported by the rising popularity of clean-label beauty items, increasing adoption of organic personal care products, the growth of sustainable sourcing practices, continuous innovation in oil-based formulations, and the premiumization trend in beauty products. Key trends shaping the market include a stronger demand for natural and plant-based ingredients, wider use of organic and cold-pressed oils, increased inclusion in high-end skin and hair care products, the development of multifunctional cosmetic formulations, and a growing focus on traceability and ingredient transparency.

Understanding Vegetable Oils and Their Role in Beauty and Personal Care

Vegetable oils are derived from various plant sources such as seeds, grains, nuts, or fruits. In the beauty and personal care realm—which focuses on enhancing the health and appearance of hair, nails, and skin—these oils play a vital role. They help improve skin texture, offer antibacterial and antifungal properties, soothe irritation, and enhance the overall appearance of skin.

Key Factors Fueling Growth in the Vegetable Oils Market for Beauty and Personal Care

The expanding demand for cosmetic products is a central driver behind the increasing use of vegetable oils in this market. Cosmetics, which include medical and personal care items aimed at improving body odor and skin appearance, rely heavily on these oils for their natural and versatile benefits. Vegetable oils contribute significantly to enhancing skin and hair health and appearance. For instance, in August 2023, The Observatory of Economic Complexity reported that US beauty product exports rose by 10.4%, increasing from $538 million in 2022 to $594 million in 2023. This rising demand for cosmetics is directly boosting the growth of vegetable oils within the beauty and personal care industry.

Regional Outlook: North America Leading Vegetable Oils Market Growth

In terms of regional share, North America was the largest market for vegetable oils in beauty and personal care in 2025. The comprehensive market analysis also includes other important regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. While North America currently holds the largest share, growth opportunities are emerging across these diverse regions, reflecting the global appeal of plant-based ingredients in beauty formulations.

