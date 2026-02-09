Interhome Survey: 76.8% of guests say sustainability matters

Holiday Home Jungfrau a d Ledi I CH3823.150.2 I Interhome I HHD AG

GLATTBRUGG, SWITZERLAND, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interhome , a leading European holiday home specialist with an extensive local service network, has released findings from its 2025 Sustainability Guest Survey, offering a multi-market snapshot of guest attitudes across Switzerland, Germany, France, the UK and the Netherlands.The findings indicate that sustainability is now a mainstream expectation: 76.8% of guests say it matters, and many check for it before they book. Booking decisions, however, still come down first to the essentials: location, space, and price, creating a clear opportunity for homeowners to position sustainability as a marker of quality, not a separate “project”.Guests most strongly associate “sustainable stays” with practical measures that are easy to see and use and require minimal effort. For homeowners and property managers , the message is straightforward: prioritise upgrades that enhance the stay while reducing consumption and make them clearly visible in the listing and on arrival.Key Highlights• Recycling is a clear guest expectation (54.9%). Simple, well-labelled recycling options are among the most visible in-home improvements and one of the easiest to implement consistently.• Efficiency is the winning formula. Guests associate sustainability most with core efficiency features, including insulation and energy-efficient appliances (around 40%) and water-saving fixtures (36.6%). Clear instructions and sensible settings support energy and water efficiency without compromising comfort.• Convenience dominates. Guests value a smooth arrival and clear access information, with private parking rated highly (90.3%). In holiday homes, where possible, EV charging is an increasingly relevant amenity and a practical way to advance sustainability.Saskia Weber, Director of Sustainability at Interhome, commented:“As we operate locally across many European countries, we see what works in holiday homes, not just in theory. Guests are pragmatic: they care about sustainability, but they reward quality and convenience.Our role is to translate that into action. The simplest wins: better recycling, stronger energy efficiency, and clear guidance can lift guest satisfaction and strengthen competitiveness, while helping move travel in a more sustainable direction.”---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------About InterhomeInterhome is one of Europe’s leading holiday home specialists, with a portfolio of around 40,000 vacation properties in more than 20 countries. Founded over 60 years ago, the company offers a full-service model for both property owners and guests, spanning marketing, bookings, maintenance, and local support.Interhome operates Europe’s most extensive network of vacation rental services, with over 120 local service offices and 80 partner locations. This unique blend of global marketing reach and local, on-the-ground expertise provides homeowners with trusted support and peace of mind. By combining scale with personal service, Interhome helps property owners maximize occupancy, preserve property value, and achieve consistent rental returns.Interhome is part of the HomeToGo Group.www.interhome.groupNotes to editors: The 2025 Sustainability Guest Survey was conducted online among 500+ respondents in Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and the UK, and fielded between mid-July and mid-August 2025.

