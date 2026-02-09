European University Association Annual Conference to Be Held in Istanbul

Istanbul Türkiye The European University Association and Yeditepe University logos Yeditepe University Istanbul Türkiye

The European University Association meets in Istanbul, hosted by Yeditepe University, to shape the future of European higher education.

This conference offers a timely platform for European universities to reflect on cooperation, resilience, and their evolving role in a rapidly changing global context. ” — Yeditepe University

ISTANBUL, ISTANBUL, TURKEY, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- European University Association 2026 Annual Conference to Be Held in IstanbulThe European University Association (EUA), which brings together university leaders from 48 European countries and represents universities and national rectors’ conferences across Europe, will hold its 2026 Annual Conference in Istanbul on 16–17 April 2026, hosted by Yeditepe University.Representing universities from 48 European countries, EUA contributes to the development of European higher education within the framework of the Bologna Process and conveys universities’ perspectives to decision-making processes related to European Union policies on higher education, research, and innovation.The main theme of the 2026 conference has been set as “University Cooperation in Changing Contexts.” Cooperation among institutions, sectors, and countries remains a key driver of success in education, research, and innovation. However, ongoing political, economic, and social changes at the global level are raising new questions about how such cooperation can be sustained.The conference will address why cooperation matters, how it is evolving, and which partnership models are likely to shape the future. Universities’ relationships with public authorities, the private sector, and other stakeholders will be discussed in light of geopolitical developments, technological transformation, sustainability goals, and economic conditions.Through panel sessions and interactive discussions, participants will have the opportunity to explore university partnerships and cooperation with public institutions and industry from local, national, and international perspectives.The EUA Annual Conference is a key meeting point that brings together rectors, university presidents, and senior leaders from across Europe each year to discuss current issues in higher education. The event is held alongside the EUA General Assembly, contributing to the setting of the Association’s priorities for the coming period.By hosting the conference in 2026, Yeditepe University will welcome European university leaders to Istanbul and provide an important platform for dialogue on the future of cooperation in higher education.For more information:

