Terra Firma Energy Reports Strong First Year of Full Operations at their 5MW Droitwich flexible generation site.

Terra Firma Energy Limited Terra Firma Energy - Droitwich Spa UK, 5MW flexible generation plant.

Terra Firma Energy complete first Year of Full Operations at their 5MW Droitwich flexible generation site. The site is powered by two MTU hydrogen ready sets.

The past 12 months have demonstrated the strength of our assets, our operating model, and our team. Droitwich has proven its value in supporting the UK power system.” — Zach Dodds-Brown - Development Director Terra Firma Energy.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Terra Firma Energy is pleased to announce a strong operational performance from its Droitwich Spa flexible generation site, marking the completion of its first full 12 months of commercial operation.Over the past year, the asset delivered electricity into the UK power system, supporting both wholesale markets and the Balancing Mechanism. This flexible, responsive capacity has played a vital role during periods of high demand and system stress, helping to maintain grid stability. In practical terms, the sites output combined with the annual out from Terra Firma Energy’s 20MW Wrexham site is equivalent to powering approximately 6,700 UK homes for a year.Performance momentum has continued into 2026, with the site delivering critical generation during an exceptionally cold start to the year. This has further underlined the importance of reliable, dispatchable assets in supporting the UK’s energy security during periods of heightened demand.Looking ahead, Terra Firma Energy expects this strong operational performance to continue. With significant weather fronts forecast, bringing the potential for widespread snowfall and increased system tightness, the company’s assets remain well positioned to provide essential support to the national grid.Across its development portfolio, progress also remains robust. Construction at the Hereford and Wingrave sites continues to advance, with civil works at Hereford now nearing completion, a key milestone on the path to full delivery.Commenting on the update, Zach Dodds-Brown, Development Director, Terra Firma Energy said:“The past 12 months have demonstrated the strength of our assets, our operating model, and our team. Droitwich has proven its value in supporting the UK power system, and we remain focused on delivering reliable, flexible capacity as the energy transition continues.”Overall, the last year has reinforced Terra Firma Energy’s role as a dependable provider of flexible generation, supporting system resilience and contributing to the UK’s evolving energy landscape.Terra Firma Energy constructs, owns, and operates flexible generation assets across the UK, providing reliable and responsive power to support grid stability and energy security. The company is focused on developing and operating high-quality infrastructure to meet the needs of a changing energy system.

Terra Firma Energy invest in 2 mtu hydrogen ready gen sets. See how these sets go from being manufactured to being installed at Terra Firma Energy Droitwich.

