Carbon Dioxide Industry Report 2026: Major Trends, Influencing Factors, and Future Projections

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Carbon Dioxide Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $10.52 billion in 2025 to $11.43 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for carbon dioxide market growth is becoming increasingly significant across various industries, driven by its versatile applications in food processing, manufacturing, and safety measures. As industries evolve and expand, the carbon dioxide market is expected to see robust growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key factors propelling its growth, regional leadership, and emerging trends shaping the industry’s future.

Carbon Dioxide Market Size and Expected Growth Through 2026

The carbon dioxide market has experienced strong expansion recently, with its size projected to increase from $10.52 billion in 2025 to $11.43 billion in 2026. This growth corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. Past growth has been driven by the rise in beverage production, food preservation techniques, expanded use in welding and metal fabrication, availability of fermentation-based CO2 sources, and improvements in industrial gas infrastructure.

Download a free sample of the carbon dioxide market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2691&type=smp

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $16.61 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.8%. Factors fueling this forecast include heightened emphasis on carbon capture utilization, growing demand for medical-grade CO2, the spread of sustainable refrigeration solutions, increasing adoption in greenhouse agriculture, and greater investments in CO2 recovery technologies. Key trends expected to influence the market encompass rising requests for carbonation in food and beverages, expanded use in cold chain logistics, wider deployment in medical and pharmaceutical sectors, growth in greenhouse enrichment methods, and improved recovery and reuse of industrial CO2.

Understanding Carbon Dioxide and Its Role in Industry

Carbon dioxide is a colorless gas produced naturally through fermentation and combustion processes. It plays a vital role in the food sector, being used to decaffeinate coffee and carbonate drinks like beer and soft beverages. Additionally, CO2 serves as a cooling agent in food processing and manufacturing industries, highlighting its broad utility across multiple applications.

View the full carbon dioxide market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/carbon-dioxide-global-market-report

How Firefighting Needs Are Boosting Carbon Dioxide Demand

One of the significant drivers of carbon dioxide market growth is its increasing role in firefighting. Firefighting involves extinguishing fires and managing emergency situations to protect lives, property, and the environment. CO2 is commonly used in specialized fire suppression systems because it displaces oxygen, effectively interrupting combustion and reducing fire hazards. For example, in April 2025, official UK statistics reported that fire and rescue services attended 600,185 incidents in 2024, a 1.2% increase from the previous year’s 593,285 calls. This growing requirement for firefighting solutions is thus propelling demand for carbon dioxide.

Asia-Pacific Positioned as the Leading Carbon Dioxide Market Region

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the global carbon dioxide market. North America ranked as the second-largest region in terms of market size. The report’s regional scope includes Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the market’s geographic distribution and performance.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Carbon Dioxide Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Gas Sensors Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gas-sensors-global-market-report

Sulfur Dioxide Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sulfur-dioxide-global-market-report

Activated Carbon Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/activated-carbon-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.