The Bitumen Market is Projected to Grow to USD 72.73 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.9%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Bitumen Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bitumen market is experiencing steady momentum as infrastructure development and urban expansion continue worldwide. With increasing investments in transportation and construction projects, the industry is set to maintain a positive growth trajectory. Let’s explore the current market size, driving factors, regional outlook, and key trends shaping the bitumen sector.

Overview of Bitumen Market Size and Growth Projections

The bitumen market has shown consistent growth over recent years. It is projected to expand from $57.31 billion in 2025 to $60.02 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. This upward trend in the historical period is mainly due to the growth in road and highway construction, urban infrastructure development, increased use of asphalt pavements, availability of petroleum refining by-products, and heightened investment in transportation infrastructure.

Download a free sample of the bitumen market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=11965&type=smp

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue growing steadily, reaching $72.74 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.9%. This forecasted rise can be linked to modernization efforts in infrastructure, wider adoption of sustainable road-building materials, the development of smart city initiatives, growing demand for high-performance asphalt solutions, and a focus on technologies that extend pavement life. Key trends anticipated during this period include the increased use of polymer-modified bitumen, demand for durable road materials, expanding use of bitumen emulsions, development of climate-resilient road surfaces, and emphasis on recyclable asphalt products.

Understanding Bitumen and Its Applications

Bitumen, sometimes called asphalt or asphalt binder, is a dark, sticky, and highly viscous material derived from petroleum. It plays a critical role as a binder in asphalt concrete, which is essential for constructing roads, highways, and a variety of transportation infrastructures, providing durability and resilience to these surfaces.

View the full bitumen market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bitumen-global-market-report

Industrialization as a Major Growth Catalyst for the Bitumen Market

One of the strongest drivers behind the bitumen market’s expansion is rapid industrialization. This process involves shifting economies from primarily agricultural and craft-based activities toward industrial and manufacturing sectors. Bitumen’s versatility and durability make it indispensable for multiple uses, including road building, waterproofing, and various industrial applications. These uses support infrastructure development and help ensure the longevity and reliability of vital industrial assets. For example, in August 2023, Eurostat reported that industrial production in the euro area and the EU increased by 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively, in June 2023 compared to May 2023. Such growth in industrial activity is expected to boost demand for bitumen further.

Asia-Pacific Leading Bitumen Market Growth and Regional Outlook

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the global bitumen market and is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. The bitumen market report also covers other regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market trends and regional dynamics.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Bitumen Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Lip Gloss Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lip-gloss-global-market-report

Asphalt Pavers Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/asphalt-pavers-global-market-report

Asphalt Additives Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/asphalt-additives-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.