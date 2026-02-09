Bevyhouse Unveils Sunrise - Its First Ready to Build Line of Factory-Built Homes

Bevyhouse Sunrise is a timeless, ready-to-build home designed for California lots, combining resilient construction, a welcoming entry, and an attached two car garage. Vaulted ceilings and clerestory windows bring light and volume to the Sunrise kitchen, creating an open plan gathering space at the heart of the home. Expansive sliding doors connect the Sunrise great room to the outdoors, extending daily living into a deck ready space with an easy indoor-outdoor flow.

California-based construction company distills decades of experience with custom modular homes into a resilient, fast-to-build line of personalized homes.

While most modular companies focus on simple modern boxes, we wanted Sunrise to feel like true California living - light filled, generous, and closely connected to the outdoors.” — John Going, Head of Design and Product

VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bevyhouse , a California based design-build construction company specializing in off-site modular homes , today announced Sunrise , its first line of ready to build homes tailored for California living, resilience, and speed of delivery.For the past ten years, Bevyhouse has focused on custom homes and multifamily projects that expand what is considered possible with factory based construction, including cantilevered decks, vaulted ceilings, multi-story configurations, complex module shapes, and hybrid solutions that combine factory built modules with site built elements.“Over the last decade we have used modular construction to do things most people never imagined could come out of a factory.” said Bryan Henson, President and CEO of Bevyhouse. “Sunrise takes decades of those lessons about climate resilience, construction efficiency, and how people actually live, and brings them together in a line of homes that is purpose built for our beautiful state of California.”A Standardized Line Informed By Advanced Modular WorkSunrise is designed in house by Bevyhouse’s award winning architecture team. The line uses a flexible modular system that has already been proven on complex high end projects, then refined to align with the constraints of typical California parcels, including fire rebuild sites and infill locations, while targeting performance that exceeds code requirements and expectations for California resiliency.Key priorities for Sunrise include:● Designed to fit standard 50 x 100 California lots, ensuring compatibility with common single-family zoning across the state.● Three floor plan variations developed to accommodate different spatial needs and site configurations.● Elevated architectural design featuring vaulted ceilings, open plans, and premium detailing that offers the quality of custom California living with the competitive pricing and accelerated delivery schedule of modular construction.● Fire-resilient assemblies and detailing that are engineered for and go beyond the wildland-urban interface (WUI) requirements.● Layouts oriented for indoor-outdoor living, utilizing a hybrid approach that allows decks, stairs, and other site elements to be completed locally for a seamless finish.“While most modular companies focus on simple modern boxes, we wanted Sunrise to feel like true California living - light filled, generous, and closely connected to the outdoors,” said John Going, Head of Design and Product at Bevyhouse. “We have unique vaulted ceilings that are core to the design of the home, something most modular companies do not or cannot do, so that it feels anything but modular. Sunrise is meant to live comfortably for generations, with real room to grow and enough personalization that every homeowner can see their own life reflected in the design.”Rather than offering an open-ended catalog, Bevyhouse has organized Sunrise into a small family of plans calibrated to the most common single family lot widths and depths. Each shares the same underlying structural logic and building systems, which supports more reliable pricing and timelines while still allowing for meaningful personalization.Personal Architecture at a Competitive PriceSunrise is intended for homeowners who want the benefits of modular construction, resilience, and a faster, clearer permitting path without sacrificing design quality. Historically, if you wanted a truly custom, architect designed home, you had to accept a longer, more complex, and often more expensive project path. Sunrise is meant to change that. It gives homeowners many of the benefits of a custom project, including thoughtful architecture, real room to grow, and personalized fits and finishes, while running on the clearer timelines and cost competitiveness of off-site construction.Because Sunrise is based on a pre-engineered modular system, Bevyhouse can define scope, budget, and schedule much earlier and with greater accuracy than a typical one off custom build. Much of the work happens in the factory while the site is being prepared, which helps shorten overall duration and reduce disruption on the property.Most people who walk into a Bevyhouse project are surprised to learn that the homes are modular at all, which is exactly the goal. Sunrise is designed to feel like a timeless California home first, and a factory built product only in the ways that improve quality, predictability, and price.Homeowners interested in exploring Sunrise for their property can contact Bevyhouse for an initial consultation and early stage pricing guidance.Designed For California, From Materials To PermittingMaterial and systems choices in Sunrise are selected with California conditions in mind, including wildfire exposure, heat waves, air quality events, and long cooling seasons. This includes the use of fire-resilient materials and detailing, such as fiber cement siding and fire-resistant vent covers. High performance windows and doors, architectural features like steel canopies and clerestory windows at vaulted ceilings, efficient all electric systems, and the option for rooftop solar and enhanced filtration are intended to support comfortable day to day living while managing energy use and indoor air quality.Because Sunrise is a standardized line, Bevyhouse is able to use its established state modular permitting process in combination with coordinated local approvals to help streamline the path from feasibility to construction. Each project begins with a feasibility study that confirms zoning, access, and suitability for modular delivery, followed by a permit ready drawing set tailored to the specific lot.About BevyhouseBevyhouse is a California-based design/build construction company dedicated to making it easier to design and build homes with factory precision and architectural quality. Over the last ten years, the company has delivered custom residences and large multifamily projects that push the boundaries of modular construction. Bevyhouse’s mission is to make great architecture and thoughtful design more accessible while working to reduce the cost and complexity of housing, with a particular focus on the needs and conditions of California.

