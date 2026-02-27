Pre-Orders Open February 26 for 'Empress' Statue from BLACK ROCK SHOOTER DAWN FALL

Ultimate Premium Masterline BLACK ROCK SHOOTER DAWN FALL Empress[BLACK ROCK SHOOTER] Front LED Illumination Background Stand Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announced "Empress" Statue from BLACK ROCK SHOOTER DAWN FALL. Pre-orders began February 26, 2026 (JST), with release set for October 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Set in a world where conflict between machines and humanity continues without end, "BLACK ROCK SHOOTER DAWN FALL"—a TV anime produced to commemorate the franchise’s 15th anniversary—introduces Empress [BLACK ROCK SHOOTER], now realized as a 1/4 scale statue in the Ultimate Premium Masterline.The statue depicts Empress after activating the Overdrive Key, a device that removes the limiter on her combat capabilities. Her pose is framed by layered azure flame effects and extended twin tails, arranged to create depth and a sense of motion. A large muzzle extends forward from her Coil Gun, contributing to the three dimensional composition.Her appearance includes cool toned skin with a matte finish, translucent wings formed behind her, and a Coil Gun designed with an emphasis on functional detailing. Each element has been sculpted to reflect the materials and structure seen in the anime. The base consists of stacked cubes that suggest the advance of the mechanical forces. LED illumination is incorporated into her eye, the Coil Gun, and the azure flame effects.The background stand features a depiction of the moon with a purple hue, referencing the presence of the artificial intelligence Artemis.The DX Bonus Version includes a swappable left hand holding a handgun, allowing for an alternative display option.Product Name:Ultimate Premium Masterline BLACK ROCK SHOOTER DAWN FALL Empress[BLACK ROCK SHOOTER] DX Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1699Edition Size: 350Arrival Date: October 2027Scale: 1/4H: 68cm W: 60cm D: 61cmH: 68cm W: 60cm D: 65cm (with Background Stand)Weight: 17.7kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・BLACK ROCK SHOOTER DAWN FALL-Themed Base・One (1) Swappable Left Hand (Bare Hand)・LED Illumination (Eyes, Coil Gun, Effect)・Background Stand・One (1) Swappable Left Hand (Handgun) [BONUS PART]LED Power Supply Method: TBD* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright:©B★RS/B★★RS DAWN FALL Film PartnersFor more details, visit our online store.

Ultimate Premium Masterline BLACK ROCK SHOOTER DAWN FALL Empress[BLACK ROCK SHOOTER] Product PV

