Emarat appoints Burhan Al Hashemi as Chief Executive Officer

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emirates Petroleum Company PJSC ( Emarat ), a pioneer in the UAE’s oil and gas industry, has appointed Burhan Al Hashemi as Chief Executive Officer.Burhan brings three decades of experience in the downstream energy sector, with expertise spanning aviation fuels, lubricants, retail network fuel operations, gas, and industrial and marine fuel supply. He has held several senior leadership roles at Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), where he supported business expansion, operational improvements, and stronger commercial performance across regional and international markets.Commenting on his appointment, Burhan Al Hashemi said, “I am pleased to join Emarat at an important stage in its evolution. Emarat has built a strong legacy rooted in trusted service, disciplined operations, and customer focus. My priority is to sharpen strategic execution across the business, strengthen performance and resilience, and accelerate the capabilities that will define competitiveness in the years ahead, including digital enablement, service excellence, and talent development. I look forward to working closely with Emarat’s leadership to deepen customer confidence and deliver sustainable, long-term value.”In his new role, Burhan will lead Emarat’s strategic agenda, with priorities spanning operational excellence, customer experience, efficiency, and sustainable growth, alongside the acceleration of key enablers such as digital capability-building and talent development.About Emarat:Emirates Petroleum Company PJSC (Emarat) is one of the UAE's leading energy providers, established in 1980 to meet the nation's growing energy demands. Emarat operates an extensive network of service stations across the UAE, offering high-quality fuel, convenience retail, and automotive services, alongside a comprehensive range of commercial fuel, natural gas, and lubricant products. For further information, please visit: https://www.emarat.ae/

