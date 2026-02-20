Pre-Orders Open February 19 for 'The Rumbling' Statue from TV animation Attack on Titan

Ultimate Diorama Masterline TV animation Attack on Titan The Rumbling Front Size LED Illumination Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announced "The Rumbling" Statue from TV animation Attack on Titan. Pre-orders began February 19, 2026 (JST), with release set for October 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The final chapter of the TV anime "Attack on Titan," titled “The Rumbling,” is presented as a diorama in the Ultimate Diorama Masterline.The diorama features Eren Yeager’s transformation into the Doomsday Titan, leading the advance of numerous Titans beyond Paradis Island. The composition spans more than one meter in width and depicts the Titans in motion, including the extended hair and walking rhythm of the Doomsday Titan. The design intentionally varies proportions and forms to reflect the scale of the scene.The exposed ribs are sculpted to emphasize structural weight. Rising steam surrounds the Doomsday Titan and is enhanced by LED lighting. Rooted hair is used on the head to recreate fine strands, and the expression incorporates the character’s green eyes. The Wall Titans are sculpted with detailed musculature and bone structure, each with a distinct appearance.The base represents a barren landscape where the ground has been heavily damaged. A wide, blue sea extends beyond the cliffs.The Bonus Version includes a miniature Wall Titan statue. This figure is an enlarged version of one of the Titans within the diorama and is finished with additional detailing.Product Name:Ultimate Diorama Masterline TV animation Attack on Titan The Rumbling Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $2499Edition Size: 350Arrival Date: October 2027Scale: NonH: 64cm W: 70cm D: 101cmH: 16cm W: 10cm D: 11cm (Titans of the Wall Miniature Statue)Weight: 51.6kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Attack on Titan-Themed Base・LED Illumination (steam, smoke)・Titan of the Wall Miniature Statue [BONUS PART]LED Power Supply Method: TBD* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright:©諫山創・講談社／「進撃の巨人」The Final Season製作委員会For more details, visit our online store

Ultimate Diorama Masterline TV animation Attack on Titan The Rumbling Product PV

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.