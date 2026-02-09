North America MaaS Market to Reach US$ 53.3 Bn by 2031, Expanding at a 10.2% CAGR | Persistence Market Research

North America Mobility as a Service Market1

Rapid adoption of integrated digital mobility platforms, shared transport, and smart city initiatives is transforming transport systems across North America.

BRENTFORD, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North America Mobility as a Service Market is reshaping how people move across urban and suburban environments by integrating multiple transportation modes into unified digital platforms. Mobility as a Service (MaaS) brings together ride-hailing, public transport, car sharing, bike sharing, micro-mobility, and emerging solutions into a single interface, enabling users to plan, book, and pay for trips seamlessly. This shift is strongly aligned with changing consumer expectations for convenience, sustainability, and cost efficiency, particularly in densely populated metropolitan regions.

According to Persistence Market Research, the North America mobility as a service market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 27 Bn by 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2031, reaching US$ 53.3 Bn by 2031. This growth is driven by increasing urbanization, smartphone penetration, and the expansion of digital payment ecosystems. Ride-hailing and integrated transit services remain the leading segments due to their widespread adoption, while the United States dominates the regional market owing to advanced digital infrastructure, strong platform providers, and progressive smart city initiatives.

The key players studied in the report include:

• Lyft, Inc.

• Intel Corporation (Moovit, Inc.)

• UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

• BlaBlaCar

• GRAB HOLDINGS LIMITED

• MaaS Global

• SkedGo

• Moovel North America, LLC.

• Fluidtime

• Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc.

• Citymapper

• MaaS Global

• Uber Technologies Inc.

• Bird Rides, Inc.

• Zipcar

• Waze Carpool

Key Highlights from the Report

➤ Strong adoption of integrated digital mobility platforms is accelerating the North America mobility as a service market expansion.

➤ Urban congestion and sustainability goals are increasing reliance on shared and on-demand transportation models.

➤ Ride-hailing and public transit integration continue to lead MaaS platform usage across major cities.

➤ Technological innovation is enabling MaaS platforms to include autonomous shuttles and drone-based mobility solutions.

➤ Government support for smart transportation ecosystems is strengthening MaaS adoption across North America.

➤ Growing consumer preference for subscription-based mobility services is reshaping transportation spending behavior.

North America Mobility as a Service Market Segmentation

By Service

• Ride-hailing Services

• Ride-sharing Services

• Micromobility Services

• Public Transport Services

• Others

By Solution

• Technology Platforms

• Payment Solutions

• Navigation Solutions

• Telecom Connectivity Providers

• Booking and Ticketing Solutions

• Others

By Operating System

• Android

• iOS

By Application

• Business-to-Business (B2B)

• Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

• Peer-to-Peer (P2P)

By Country

• U.S.

• Canada

Regional Insights

The United States represents the largest share of the North America mobility as a service market due to its early adoption of digital mobility platforms and strong presence of leading MaaS providers. Major metropolitan areas benefit from high smartphone usage, advanced payment systems, and diverse transportation options, enabling rapid MaaS platform penetration. Smart city initiatives further support the integration of public and private mobility services.

Canada is emerging as a promising market, supported by urban sustainability programs and investments in integrated transit solutions. Cities across the region are increasingly adopting MaaS platforms to address congestion and environmental concerns. The growing acceptance of shared mobility and digital transportation planning tools is contributing to steady market growth across North America.

Market Drivers

One of the primary drivers of the North America mobility as a service market is increasing urban congestion and the rising cost of vehicle ownership. Consumers are actively seeking alternatives that reduce travel expenses while offering flexibility and convenience. MaaS platforms address these needs by combining multiple transport options into a single, user-friendly interface that simplifies travel planning.

Another significant driver is technological advancement in digital platforms, data analytics, and mobile connectivity. Real-time tracking, AI-powered route optimization, and integrated payment systems enhance the user experience and encourage repeated usage. These innovations enable MaaS providers to offer personalized mobility solutions, reinforcing long-term customer engagement.

Market Restraints

Despite strong growth potential, data privacy and security concerns remain a major restraint in the North America mobility as a service market. MaaS platforms rely heavily on user data, including location and payment information, raising concerns about data protection and misuse. Addressing these challenges requires continuous investment in cybersecurity and compliance with evolving regulations.

Infrastructure limitations and fragmented transportation systems also restrict MaaS expansion in certain regions. In areas with limited public transport coverage or weak digital connectivity, integrating multiple mobility modes can be challenging. These structural issues can slow adoption and limit the effectiveness of MaaS solutions outside major urban centers.

Market Opportunities

The integration of emerging transportation modes presents significant opportunities for the North America mobility as a service market. MaaS platforms are increasingly expanding to include autonomous shuttles, drones, and even walking recommendations, enhancing their value proposition. These additions support seamless multimodal journeys and position MaaS as a comprehensive mobility solution.

Subscription-based mobility models represent another key opportunity for market participants. By offering bundled mobility services for a fixed monthly fee, MaaS providers can attract cost-conscious users and build predictable revenue streams. This approach aligns well with evolving consumer preferences for flexible and usage-based services.

Recent Developments

• February 2024: A leading MaaS platform expanded its service portfolio to integrate micro-mobility and public transit ticketing in major U.S. cities.

• August 2023: A prominent mobility provider introduced subscription-based MaaS plans targeting daily urban commuters.

Future Opportunities and Growth Prospects

The future of the North America mobility as a service market is marked by continuous innovation and expanding platform capabilities. As MaaS ecosystems evolve to include autonomous mobility, drones, and advanced analytics, their role in shaping sustainable urban transportation will intensify. Supported by smart city investments and shifting consumer preferences, the market is expected to maintain strong growth momentum through 2031, redefining how mobility services are delivered and consumed across North America.

