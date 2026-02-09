Sodium Benzoate Market Report on Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, and Trend Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Sodium Benzoate Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sodium benzoate market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by its widespread use across various industries. As demand for preservatives rises in food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care sectors, this market is positioned for continued expansion. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional outlook, and the main drivers influencing this industry.

Sodium Benzoate Market Size and Projected Growth by 2026

The sodium benzoate market has shown strong development, reaching a size of $0.66 billion in 2025. It is projected to increase to $0.7 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This growth over the previous years has been fueled by rising processed food consumption, expansion in beverage production, greater use of preservatives in pharmaceuticals, growing demand for antimicrobial agents, and the availability of benzoic acid feedstocks.

Future Outlook and Expansion Potential for Sodium Benzoate Market

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $0.89 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.3%. Factors supporting this forecast include heightened demand for packaged and ready-to-eat foods, stricter food safety regulations, growth in pharmaceutical manufacturing, increasing use of preservative blends, and wider application in personal care products. Key trends anticipated during this period involve more extensive use of chemical preservatives in packaged foods, higher demand for shelf-life extension solutions, expanded roles in pharmaceutical formulations, development of antimicrobial additives, and stronger emphasis on food safety compliance.

Understanding Sodium Benzoate and Its Applications

Sodium benzoate is a colorless, odorless crystalline powder created by reacting benzoic acid with sodium hydroxide. It is commonly used as a preservative in food and beverages because it effectively prevents the growth of molds, yeasts, and certain bacteria, thereby extending product shelf life and ensuring safety.

The Cosmetics Industry as a Vital Growth Driver for Sodium Benzoate

One of the major factors driving the sodium benzoate market is its growing usage within the cosmetics sector. Cosmetics include a range of health and beauty products designed to enhance personal appearance. Sodium benzoate serves as a preservative in both cosmetic and food products by inhibiting bacterial and fungal growth. For instance, in 2023, Cosmetics Europe reported that 500 million consumers in Europe use personal care products daily for health and well-being. The personal care industry contributes about USD 31.23 billion (€29 billion) per year to the European economy, highlighting its significant role in boosting demand for sodium benzoate.

The Expanding Sodium Benzoate Market Across Key Regions

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the sodium benzoate market. The report covers various important regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive perspective on the global market distribution and growth trends.

