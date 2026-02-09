Fare Co-op and Hub Cyber Security Unveil 'SecureRide™': The World’s First Perpetually Verified Rideshare Platform

A groundbreaking rideshare platform combining real-time vetting, always-on safety verification, and community governance to make every ride safer by design.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fare Co-op , the driver-owned, city-managed rideshare platform, today announced the launch of Platform 2.0 in partnership with HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC) (“HUB”). This update introduces SecureRide™, a proprietary protocol that utilizes real-time, perpetual verification for both drivers and riders. This creates the first continuously validated trust environment in the mobility industry, significantly reducing insurance risks and operating costs.While traditional rideshare platforms rely on annual background checks that provide only a snapshot of safety - resulting in a report of sexual harassment submitted every 8 minutes in the USA, according to https://every8minutes.com/ - Fare Co-op’s Platform 2.0 offers Perpetual Know Your Driver (KYD) and Know Your Customer (KYC) system, which continuously monitors identity and safety signals, ensuring that the person behind the wheel and the person in the passenger seat are verified in real-time.The World’s First SecureRide™ establishes a new baseline for industry safety by combining perpetual vetting with mandatory dashcams in all participating vehicles. The system addresses critical gaps in the current rideshare model, where risks often go undetected between periodic screening cycles.Real-Time Verification Capabilities:● Motor Vehicle Records (MVR): Instant monitoring of license status, violations, and driving eligibility.● Criminal & Sex Offender Registries: Continuous cross-checking against national and local databases.● Global Watchlists: Screening against OFAC, UN, and EU sanction lists."We are proud to launch this partnership, which significantly strengthens security for everyone in the vehicle," said Ahmed Attia, Chairman & Co-founder of Fare Co-op. "Fare Co-op pioneered the driver-ownership model to ensure economic inclusion. With this launch, we are prioritizing the physical safety of the drivers who built this ecosystem and the customers whose trust fuels it. We are making real-time accountability the new golden standard."Platform 2.0: A Redesigned User ExperienceBeyond security, the Fare Co-op Platform 2.0 app release this month offers a redesigned interface and expanded functionality for Fare Co-op’s decentralized, driver-led network. New features include:● Ride Bidding & Dynamic Pricing: Enhanced flexibility for longer trips.● Advanced Preferences: Preferred driver gender selection and favorite driver lists.● Social Connectivity: Deep-link referral systems and in-app money/credit transfers.Strategic ImpactThe enhanced verification framework is designed to lower insurance premiums by reducing claims exposure, allowing Fare Co-op to position SecureRide™ as a premium service at an affordable price point."This is more than a commercial agreement; it is a commitment to public safety," said Noah Hershcoviz, CEO of Hub Cyber Security. "By deploying Perpetual KYD and KYC with a major industry leader like Fare and its network of over 10,000 verified drivers, we have proven the solution’s scalability. We are confident this will initiate a cascading effect, compelling the wider industry to recognize real-time verification as the indispensable foundation for the future of mobility."About Fare Co-opFare Co-op is a multi-stakeholder federated cooperative and a leading rideshare provider in the United States, representing a network of more than 10,000 member drivers. The platform operates on a decentralized model managed by local driver leaders, focusing on fair labor practices, community-centered safety, and sustainable transportation.About HUB Cyber Security Ltd.HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC) is a global leader in confidential computing, AI-driven data fabric, and cybersecurity. HUB's Secured Data Fabric (SDF) empowers organizations to virtualize, secure, and analyze sensitive data across borders and silos generating real-time intelligence while meeting the highest regulatory standards. With operations across North America, Europe, and Israel, HUB partners with Fortune 100 companies, global banks, and sovereign institutions to secure the next generation of digital infrastructure.

