U.S. Cold Storage Market to Reach US$91.4Bn by 2032, Expanding at a 12.7% CAGR | Persistence Market Research

Rapid expansion of temperature-controlled logistics driven by food, pharmaceutical, and third-party supply chain demand across the United States.

BRENTFORD, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Cold Storage Market is entering a decisive phase of expansion, shaped by changing food consumption habits, pharmaceutical logistics needs, and the rapid evolution of temperature-controlled supply chains. Cold storage facilities have become a critical backbone for preserving product quality, extending shelf life, and supporting nationwide distribution across food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries. As companies focus more on efficiency, safety, and regulatory compliance, cold storage infrastructure is no longer a support function but a strategic asset within the broader logistics ecosystem.

According to Persistence Market Research, the U.S. cold storage market size is likely to be valued at US$ 39.6 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 91.4 Bn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. This strong growth trajectory reflects rising investments in automated warehouses, increasing demand for frozen and chilled food products, and the expanding role of cold chain logistics in pharmaceutical distribution. The food and beverage segment continues to lead due to consistent demand for frozen foods, while the Northeast and Midwest regions remain dominant owing to dense consumption hubs, established infrastructure, and proximity to major production and import centers.

The key players studied in the report include:

• Lineage Logistics

• Americold

• US Cold Storage, Inc.

• Interstate Warehousing, Inc.

• FreezPak Logistics

• Vertical Cold Storage

• Arcadia Cold Storage & Logistics

• Conestoga Cold Storage

• Congebec, Inc.

• CORE X Partners

• Sunshine Solar Cold Storage

• Aldelano Solar Solutions

• Nor-Am Cold Storage

• ColdPoint Logistics

• Central Storage & Warehouse LLC

Key Highlights from the Report

➤ The U.S. cold storage market demonstrates strong long-term growth supported by rising demand for temperature-sensitive goods across multiple industries.

➤ Expansion of frozen and ready-to-eat food consumption is reinforcing the need for advanced cold storage facilities nationwide.

➤ Pharmaceutical and healthcare logistics are emerging as high-value contributors to cold storage utilization.

➤ Automation and energy-efficient technologies are transforming operational efficiency across cold storage warehouses.

➤ Third-party logistics providers are strengthening their cold storage portfolios to support end-to-end supply chain solutions.

➤ Regional concentration of food processing and import activities continues to shape facility expansion strategies.

U.S.Cold Storage Market Segmentation

By Storage Type

• Walk-In Refrigerators/Freezers

• Refrigerated Containers

• Blast Freezers

• Cold Rooms

• Cryogenic Freezers

• Pharmaceutical-Grade Cold Storage

• Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers

By Application

• Poultry, Meat (Beef, Pork, etc.) & Seafood

• Fresh Produce (Fruits & Vegetables)

• Dairy, Frozen & Processed Foods

• Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals & Biotech

• Chemicals & Cosmetics

• Others (Flowers, blood banks, Bakery, etc.)

By Ownership

• Direct Ownership

• Rental/Leased

• 3PL/Contract Storage



By End-use Industry

• Food and Beverage Industry

• Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

• Agriculture & Horticulture

• Retail & E-commerce

• Others

By Region

• West U.S.

• Midwest U.S.

• Southwest U.S.

• Southeast U.S.

• Northeast U.S.

Regional Insights

Regional performance within the U.S. cold storage market varies according to consumption patterns, industrial concentration, and logistics connectivity. The Northeast stands out due to its high population density, strong retail demand, and established import infrastructure. Proximity to major ports and urban centers makes this region a focal point for cold storage investments supporting both domestic distribution and international trade.

The Midwest continues to hold a leading position, supported by its role as a major food production and processing hub. Agricultural output, meat processing facilities, and central distribution networks drive sustained demand for large-scale cold storage warehouses. Other regions are also witnessing steady expansion as e-commerce grocery delivery and regional food processing facilities gain traction across the country.

Market Drivers

One of the primary drivers of the U.S. cold storage market is the sustained rise in consumption of frozen and refrigerated foods. Busy lifestyles, urbanization, and demand for convenience have significantly increased reliance on cold storage infrastructure. Retailers and foodservice operators require consistent temperature control to maintain quality and reduce spoilage, directly fueling demand for modern cold storage facilities.

Another critical growth driver is the expansion of pharmaceutical and healthcare supply chains. Temperature-sensitive drugs and biologics require precise storage conditions throughout distribution. Cold storage providers are increasingly aligning their services with regulatory standards and quality assurance protocols, positioning themselves as essential partners for healthcare manufacturers and distributors across the United States.

Market Opportunities

The market presents substantial opportunities through the adoption of automation and smart warehouse technologies. Automated storage and retrieval systems, real-time monitoring, and data-driven inventory management can significantly improve efficiency and reduce operating costs. Companies investing in these innovations are well-positioned to gain competitive advantages and scale operations sustainably.

Another major opportunity lies in the expansion of third-party cold storage services. As manufacturers and retailers increasingly outsource logistics functions, demand for flexible, multi-client cold storage facilities continues to rise. This trend allows service providers to diversify revenue streams while supporting evolving supply chain models across food, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors.

Recent Developments

• January 2024: A leading cold storage provider expanded its automated warehouse capacity to support growing frozen food distribution demand.

• September 2023: A major logistics company enhanced its pharmaceutical cold storage network to improve compliance and temperature control capabilities.

Future Opportunities and Growth Prospects

Looking ahead, the U.S. cold storage market is poised for sustained expansion as supply chains become more complex and demand for temperature-controlled logistics intensifies. Investments in automation, sustainability, and digital monitoring are expected to redefine operational standards. As consumer expectations for quality and safety continue to rise, cold storage facilities will remain central to ensuring product integrity across industries, reinforcing the market’s long-term growth outlook through 2032.

