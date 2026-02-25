Pre-Orders Open February 24 for 'Saitama & Genos' Statue from One-Punch Man.

Ultimate Premium Masterline One-Punch Man Saitama & Genos Size Saitama: Swappable Parts Genos: Swappable Parts Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announced 'Saitama & Genos' Statue from One-Punch Man. Pre-orders began February 24, 2026 (JST), with release set for October 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saitama and Genos from the anime "One-Punch Man" are introduced as a 1/4 scale statue in the Ultimate Premium Masterline to commemorate the series’ 10th anniversary.The piece depicts both characters using their signature attacks at the same moment—Saitama with his Maji Naguri (Serious Punch) and Genos with his Incineration Cannon. The base features broken rock, dust effects, and motion elements representing the impact and movement of the scene.Saitama’s design follows the anime style, with details such as varied costume textures and defined musculature. Genos includes sculpted hair, mechanical detailing, and surface finishes that emphasize his appearance. His left arm contains an LED unit that emits light from the shoulder, arm, and palm.Interchangeable parts allow for multiple display options: two facial expressions for Saitama (standard and Maji face with dark eyes) and two arm configurations for Genos (deployed left arm and extended right arm).The DX Bonus Version additionally includes Saitama’s right arm holding a shopping bag.Product Name:Ultimate Premium Masterline One-Punch Man Saitama & Genos DX Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1799Edition Size: 300Arrival Date: October 2027Scale: 1/4H: 73cm W: 58cm D: 57cmWeight: 19kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Saitama- Three (2) Swappable Heads (Maji Face, Standard Face, Maji Face Dark Pupils)- One (1) Swappable Left Arm (Fist)- One (1) Swappable Left Arm (Shopping Bag) [BONUS PART]・Genos- Two (2) Swappable Swappable Right Arms (bent, extended)- Two (2) Swappable Swappable Left Arms (Standard, Deployed)- LED Illumination (Arms)・One-Punch-Themed BaseLED Power Supply Method: TBD* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright:©ONE, Yusuke Murata/SHUEISHA, Hero Association HQFor more details, visit our online store

Ultimate Premium Masterline One-Punch Man Saitama & Genos Product PV

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.