Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market Projected to Reach $97.1 Billion by 2030

The Business Research Company's Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Service Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company's Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Service Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The personalized beauty sector is experiencing remarkable growth as consumers increasingly seek products tailored specifically to their unique needs. With innovations in technology and shifting consumer preferences, this market is on course for substantial expansion. Below, we explore the current market size, key drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping the future of next-generation personalized beauty.

Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market

The next-generation personalized beauty market has witnessed rapid expansion in recent years. From $48.57 billion in 2025, it is predicted to rise to $55.98 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. The impressive growth during the historical period can be linked to factors such as the rise of premium beauty and cosmetics, growing consumer awareness about skin and hair health, the expansion of e-commerce platforms dedicated to beauty products, increased disposable income among urban populations, and the significant influence of beauty influencers and brands.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to sustain this momentum, reaching $97.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.8%. This forecasted surge is driven by advancements in AI-powered beauty diagnostics, a growing demand for highly personalized consumer products, the expansion of direct-to-consumer beauty brands, increased use of at-home testing kits, and a stronger focus on personalized wellness and self-care. Key trends during this period include a heightened demand for customized skincare, wider adoption of at-home personalized products, preference for data-driven beauty consultations, broadening personalized haircare and makeup options, and a deepening consumer focus on individual skin and hair profiles.

Defining Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Products and Services

Next-generation personalized beauty revolves around products and services designed specifically to meet the individual needs of each consumer. This includes a broad range of offerings such as skincare items like body lotions and creams, as well as haircare and makeup products. The core idea is customization, ensuring that beauty solutions are tailored according to unique skin types, hair conditions, and personal preferences.

Urbanization as a Catalyst for Market Expansion in Personalized Beauty

The growing trend of urbanization is set to play a significant role in propelling the next-generation personalized beauty market during the forecast period. As more people move into cities, consumer acceptance and perception of fitness and beauty products have shifted dramatically, transforming the beauty, health, and wellness landscape. The market has expanded beyond traditional urban centers, with the middle class in smaller cities showing increasing demand for wellness and beauty services fueled by rising discretionary incomes and aspirations for an enhanced lifestyle.

Supporting this, a report from Our World In Data, a UK-based non-profit organization, published in December 2024, projects the global population to reach about 9.8 billion by 2050, with nearly 7 billion residing in urban areas. This rapid urban growth, particularly in developing economies, is expected to generate substantial demand for personalized beauty products and services.

Key Regional Market Trends in the Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Sector

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region for the next-generation personalized beauty market and is also projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a thorough view of global market patterns and growth opportunities.

