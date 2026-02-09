Helium Market Projected to Reach $7.67 Billion by 2030 with a 6.5% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The helium market has experienced significant growth over recent years, driven by expanding applications across various sectors and increased extraction activities. As industries continue to explore new uses for helium, the market is poised to maintain its upward trajectory through the coming decade. Here is a detailed look at the market’s size, key growth factors, regional highlights, and future prospects.

Helium Market Size and Forecast Trends from 2025 to 2030

The helium market has shown robust expansion recently, with its value projected to rise from $5.55 billion in 2025 to $5.96 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This growth during the past period has been fueled by increased natural gas extraction, expanded use of helium in healthcare imaging technologies, growth in electronics manufacturing, a wider adoption of helium in welding and leak detection, and the availability of significant helium reserves.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong growth and reach $7.67 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%. Factors driving this forecast include increased demand from semiconductor fabrication plants, rising investments in helium recovery infrastructure, growth in space and aerospace applications, a growing emphasis on securing supply chains, and expanding use of helium in advanced research laboratories. Key trends shaping the market during this period revolve around the rising need for helium in semiconductor manufacturing, medical imaging, cryogenic research applications, helium recycling and recovery efforts, and strategic stockpiling of helium resources.

Understanding Helium’s Unique Properties and Applications

Helium is a chemical element belonging to the noble gas group, known for its inertness. It naturally occurs in gas form within natural gas fields and can be liquefied by cooling it below minus 270 degrees Celsius. This gas is odorless, tasteless, colorless, non-toxic, and monatomic, with the lowest boiling and melting points among all elements. These unique physical and chemical characteristics make helium indispensable across a variety of industries, particularly in applications requiring extreme cooling and stable inert environments.

The Electronics and Semiconductor Industry as a Key Helium Market Driver

One of the primary forces propelling helium market growth is the flourishing electronics and semiconductor sector. This industry covers designing, manufacturing, and distributing components like integrated circuits and electronic devices that serve areas such as consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive, and various industrial applications. Helium plays a crucial role here by supporting temperature regulation, maintaining cleanroom environments, quality assurance, optical fiber production, and use in analytical instruments. As this sector continues to expand and innovate, its demand for helium is expected to rise accordingly. For example, the Semiconductor Industry Association, a US-based trade group, reported that U.S. semiconductor exports hit $57.0 billion in 2024, underscoring the industry's scale and its influence on helium consumption.

Regional Overview and Market Leadership in the Helium Industry

In 2025, Asia-Pacific stood out as the largest regional market for helium, with North America following as the second largest. The comprehensive helium market report also covers regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on supply, demand, and growth opportunities. These regions vary in their helium consumption patterns and resource availability, shaping the competitive landscape worldwide.

