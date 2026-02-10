Xtreme Desk Dark Set Xtreme Desk White Set with chair Xtreme Desk Feature Ergonomic

AndaSeat Launch Xtreme Series Standing Desk, Expanding Sit-Stand Solutions for Home Gaming and Work Environments

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AndaSeat announced that its new Xtreme Series Ergonomic Standing Desk will officially be available starting February 10, 2026, marking the company’s latest expansion into height-adjustable furniture designed specifically for modern home gaming and work environments.As home setups continue to evolve beyond single-purpose use, standing desks are increasingly being evaluated not only for office productivity, but also for gaming, studying, and shared family spaces. Industry research published by global workplace health organizations indicates that more than half of home users now alternate between seated and standing positions during the day, while a growing portion report dissatisfaction with desk stability, cable clutter, and noise during height adjustment.The Xtreme Series was developed in response to these changing expectations, focusing on practical sit-stand functionality, structural stability, and integrated cable management within a budget-conscious design framework. Positioned as an accessible base model within AndaSeat’s desk lineup, Xtreme is intended to support everyday use across work, gaming, and mixed household scenarios without introducing unnecessary complexity.Home Setups Are No Longer Single-FunctionRecent surveys conducted across North America and Europe show that home desks are increasingly shared among multiple activities and users. Remote work, online learning, content creation, and gaming often take place within the same physical space, placing new demands on furniture traditionally designed for single-use environments.According to a 2025 Statista study on home workstation behavior, over 60 percent of respondents reported using one desk for at least two distinct activities daily. Within this group, desk instability at standing height, visible cable clutter, and complicated control systems were among the most frequently cited frustrations.These findings reflect a broader trend in which users are seeking sit-stand desks that prioritize smooth transitions, dependable stability, and cleaner setups, rather than advanced automation or premium-only features.Xtreme Series: Sit-Stand Functionality Designed for Daily UseThe Xtreme Series Ergonomic Standing Desk is built around a single-motor electric lift system that enables smooth and controlled height transitions. With a height adjustment range of 28.7 inches to 46.1 inches, the desk accommodates a wide variety of seated and standing positions suitable for work, gaming, and general home use.The lift system operates at a vertical speed of 22 millimeters per second, with a measured noise level below 50 decibels, supporting quieter transitions during video calls, gaming sessions, or shared household activities. The system is powered by a 24-volt motor and supports standard input voltages ranging from 110V to 240V, allowing compatibility across multiple regions.Rather than emphasizing rapid movement or automation complexity, Xtreme focuses on controlled, predictable motion designed to encourage regular posture changes throughout the day.Stability as a Core Design RequirementStability remains one of the most common concerns associated with height-adjustable desks, particularly at standing height. User feedback across the category frequently highlights wobble as a primary deterrent to sustained sit-stand use.The Xtreme Series addresses this issue through a cold-formed steel T-frame structure, reinforced with structural elements designed to support everyday activities such as typing, leaning, and gaming movement. The frame is engineered to maintain rigidity across the full height range while supporting a maximum load capacity of 70 kilograms (155 pounds), including the desktop.This emphasis on structural consistency reflects findings from ergonomic research that link perceived desk instability with reduced adoption of standing positions over time.Integrated Cable Management for Cleaner Home SpacesCable organization has become an increasingly important consideration for home furniture, particularly in shared or visible spaces. Rather than treating cable management as an accessory, the Xtreme Series incorporates routing features directly into the desk structure.Cables are guided internally through the desk leg to reduce exposed wiring, while a steel cable management tray positioned beneath the desktop provides space for power strips and excess cables. Internal wiring elements are insulated with TPU materials, and the desk includes grounded power cable details designed to reinforce electrical safety.This integrated approach aims to reduce visual clutter both above and below the desk surface, addressing common concerns raised by users working or gaming in multipurpose rooms.Desktop Options for Real Home LayoutsRecognizing the diversity of home environments, the Xtreme Series is offered in three desktop sizes to accommodate different room layouts and equipment configurations. Available dimensions include:47.2 × 29.5 × 0.71 inches55.1 × 29.5 × 0.71 inches63 × 31.5 × 0.71 inchesEach desktop is constructed from MDF material and finished with a matte, anti-glare surface designed for easier maintenance and reduced visual distraction. The desk is available in black and white color options, reflecting a neutral aesthetic intended to integrate into a range of home interiors.Digital Control Panel Designed for Everyday ErgonomicsTo support consistent sit-stand habits, the Xtreme Series features an intuitive digital control panel that allows precise height adjustment. The panel includes three programmable memory presets, enabling users to switch between preferred seated and standing positions efficiently.Additional features include a sedentary reminder function adjustable in half-hour increments from 0.5 to 4 hours, a child lock, and an anti-collision system that automatically stops and reverses desk movement upon detecting obstruction. A real-time height display provides immediate visual feedback during adjustment.These features are designed to support routine posture changes without requiring constant manual recalibration.Accessories Supporting a Complete SetupThe Xtreme Series includes several accessories intended to enhance everyday usability. Included components consist of a retractable headphone holder, a cup holder, a steel cable management tray, and a set of five cable ties.Optional accessories, such as the Xtreme full-size desk mat and Xtreme desk riser, are constructed from matching MDF materials to maintain visual consistency. The desk is also compatible with monitor arms, including AndaSeat’s Axis series, allowing further customization based on individual setup needs.Expanding AndaSeat’s Ergonomic Furniture PortfolioOriginally established in 2007 with a focus on professional racing seats, AndaSeat expanded into ergonomic gaming and home furniture with an emphasis on structural engineering and user-centered design.The introduction of the Xtreme Series reflects AndaSeat’s continued expansion beyond seating into complementary ergonomic furniture designed for evolving home environments. By focusing on stability, cable management, and approachable sit-stand functionality, the Xtreme Series aligns with broader shifts in how users approach daily comfort, posture, and space efficiency at home.As hybrid work and gaming lifestyles continue to reshape household furniture expectations, products such as the Xtreme Series highlight the growing role of practical, adaptable solutions within the home workstation category.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.