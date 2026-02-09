eMudhra Launches Digital Signatures for Foreign Portfolio Investors, Enabling Faster Access to Indian Capital Markets

eMudhra enables Foreign Portfolio Investors to securely obtain Digital Signature Certificates, accelerating onboarding and access to India’s capital markets.

eMudhra Limited (NSE:EMUDHRA)

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eMudhra today announced the launch of Digital Signature Certificates (DSCs) specifically designed for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), enabling faster, compliant, and fully digital participation in Indian capital markets.

As India continues to attract growing inflows of global capital, FPIs face increasing complexity around regulatory onboarding, authorization, and execution processes. eMudhra’s FPI-focused DSCs address these challenges by enabling secure digital authorization, legally valid signing, and seamless integration with market intermediaries, reducing reliance on paper-based documentation and cross-border delays.

The solution is aligned with India’s regulatory framework and supports end-to-end digital workflows across custodians, brokers, fund administrators, and market infrastructure institutions, allowing FPIs to transact with speed and confidence.

“India’s capital markets are deepening rapidly, and digital trust is becoming a prerequisite for participation at scale,” said Kaushik Srinivasan, EVP, eMudhra. “By enabling FPIs with purpose-built Digital Signature Certificates, we are helping global investors enter and operate in the Indian market with greater efficiency and regulatory certainty.”

This launch reinforces eMudhra’s role as a core trust infrastructure provider to India’s financial ecosystem. With proven deployments across banking, securities, and regulated enterprises, eMudhra brings institutional-grade security, compliance, and scalability to FPI onboarding and ongoing operations.

Beyond immediate efficiency gains, the introduction of DSCs for FPIs opens a long-term opportunity for digital transformation across India’s capital market value chain, including corporate actions, disclosures, reporting, and cross-border investment workflows.

The launch also aligns with eMudhra’s broader strategy of supporting cross-border digital trust, enabling global entities to interact securely with regulated markets across jurisdictions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.