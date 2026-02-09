Aankhen Inc. Launches fiChains 3.0, Delivering Breakthrough Tariff Mitigation and Financial Supply Chain Visibility

fiChains Digital Assistants (DAs) automate Tariff Impact Computation in minutes at enterprise scale

What takes months is now completed in minutes at global enterprise scale” — Subhash Chowdary, CEO

SARATOGA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aankhen Inc. announced the release of fiChains 3.0, a major advancement in Financial Supply Chain management designed to help enterprises mitigate the financial impact of tariffs and supply chain disruptions with unprecedented speed, accuracy, and forward-looking visibility.fiChains enables organizations to manage "what shouldbe" with certainty—rather than defend "what was." The platform delivers the industry's most advanced tariff-mitigation capabilities, supporting both growth and cost-savings initiatives across global operations using Digital Assistants (DAs) to "do the work".The key new feature of fiChains 3.0 is an industry-first capability: fiChains Digital Assistants (DAs) that fully automate the complex computation of tariff costs and financial impacts—from SKU-level to C-level, for future time periods at global enterprise scale.Procurement, Logistics, and Finance teams can now offload months of manual "busy work" by hundreds of people with spreadsheets to Digital Assistants (DAs) and focus resources on evaluating and executing mitigation options.fiChains Digital Assistants are pre-trained with battle-tested industry best practices, enabling organizations to rapidly execute options that support both growth and cost-reductions.Solving the GIGO Problem in FP&A, S&OP, SCP, Inventory ManagementFor decades, Garbage In–Garbage Out (GIGO) has undermined the quality of FP&A, S&OP, SCP outputs. fiChains directly addresses this problem by delivering AI-ready, high-quality cost data, improving the accuracy and financial performance of enterprise planning systems.Aankhen continues to advance financially agile and resilient supply chains through partnerships such as ThroughPut.ai to improve inventory, pricing, and profitability.Forward-Looking Financial Visibility and ControlThe fiChains 3.0 release extends the unique strengths of fiChains by providing accurate, forward-looking financial facts that support rapid, fact-based executive decisions. Organizations gain the ability to implement decisions at the SKU level faster, improving agility and resilience to address tariff volatility and supply chain disruptions.Key Benefits of fiChains 3.0• Assess financial impact at enterprise scale in minutes instead of months• Evaluate the impact of mitigation options before making decisions• View financial impact from SKU-level to C-level across future time periods• Manage cashflow accurately by future time-period• Increase utilization of FP&A, S&OP, SCP, and Inventory management systems with accurate, forward-looking financial facts• Free up employee time to focus on mitigation• Focus on "what shouldbe" rather than defending "what was" Contact Aankhen to see for yourself.About Aankhen Inc.Aankhen is a Silicon Valley–based provider of Financial Supply Chain Visibility solutions. Its flagship innovation, fiChains, mitigates the financial impact of tariffs and supply chain disruptions by using pre-trained Digital Assistants to automate cross-functional collaboration across Finance, Planning, Procurement, Logistics, Product Engineering, Suppliers, and Carriers. fiChains computes financial facts that support and accelerate fact-based executive and operational decisions for future time periods to build faster, smarter, and better supply chains

