Youth World Champion Sarah Posenatto Wins Gold at Rio International Open and Repeats as IBJJF South American Champion

With over 80 titles, impressive Brazilian youth standout delivers exceptional technique to secure her second consecutive IBJJF South American crown.

Winning again confirms that consistent work, focus, and respect for the process lead to high performance. Every match is an opportunity to evolve and honor those who believe in me.” — Sarah Posenatto

RIO DE JANEIRO, RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Athlete Sarah Posenatto , from Joinville, Santa Catarina (Brazil), claimed the title of IBJJF South American Jiu-Jitsu Champion this Saturday, February 7, by winning the 2026 IBJJF South American Kids Championship , held during the Rio International Open of Jiu-Jitsu at the Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro. With this victory, Sarah was crowned back-to-back South American Champion of the competition.At just 10 years old, Sarah delivered an elite-level performance marked by maturity, focus, and emotional control well beyond her age. Throughout the tournament, she demonstrated advanced technical precision, strategic awareness, and the ability to manage each match with confidence and composure. Facing high-level opponents, Sarah imposed her pace, maintained positional dominance, and executed well-timed transitions that reflected disciplined preparation and a structured high-performance training environment. Her performance not only secured victory but also reinforced her reputation as one of the most technically developed athletes in her category.The title became even more impressive due to the manner in which it was achieved. Sarah secured victory in every match by submission, showcasing advanced tactical awareness, precise transitions, and firm positional control—traits typical of athletes developed within structured high-performance programs. This dominant result follows her 2025 World Championship victory in Abu Dhabi, reinforcing her position among the most promising talents in international youth Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.The championship in Rio de Janeiro is part of a strong and consistent competitive streak. Two weeks earlier, Sarah had already claimed gold at the Floripa Kids International in Florianópolis, reinforcing her competitive consistency and her ability to sustain elite-level performance across consecutive high-demand events.The IBJJF South American Kids Championship is widely recognized as one of the most technical and competitive youth tournaments on the international calendar, bringing together top athletes from across South America. Winning a second consecutive title in this environment firmly establishes Sarah Posenatto as one of the most promising names of the new generation of jiu-jitsu.With more than 80 official titles earned in national and international competitions, Sarah has built a solid and consistent competitive résumé, reflecting a long-term athletic development project focused on continuous technical evolution, proper physical preparation, and an advanced competitive mindset.Recognition extends beyond the mats. Sarah has been approached to represent international brands and sponsors, a direct reflection of her athletic performance, professional posture, and strong connection with audiences. Her career, however, continues to be managed with care and responsibility, prioritizing athletic development, personal growth, and decisions aligned with long-term career sustainability.Within this context, Sarah’s career now enters a new strategic and structured phase. She is currently in advanced negotiations with an international agency specialized in the management and development of professional high-performance athletes, which will lead her international projection, structure her global presence, strengthen her institutional image, and strategically plan the next stages of her career on the international stage.In addition to her competitive success, Sarah has also established herself as a sports influencer with more than 80,000 followers across social media, reaching a highly engaged audience and positioning herself as a positive role model for discipline, education, health, and values through sport.With this outstanding victory, Sarah Posenatto takes home the gold and inspires a new generation of athletes, proving that jiu-jitsu is a powerful tool for personal development, resilience, and the pursuit of big dreams—both on and off the mats.

