Hollywood’s New Muse: Agustina Palma Captivates Following Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Moment

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world buzzes from Bad Bunny’s historic Super Bowl performance, the industry's attention has shifted toward the cinematic collaborators who define his visual universe. Standing at the forefront is Agustina Palma, the powerhouse Argentine actress who takes center stage in the global hit short-film music video, No Me Quiero Casar.

In a trajectory reminiscent of Hollywood titans like Brad Pitt—who famously shared the screen with the Puerto Rican icon in Bullet Train—Palma has become a pivotal figure in Bad Bunny’s transition from music videos to high-stakes filmmaking. In No Me Quiero Casar, Palma delivers a compelling performance as a woman defying social expectations, a role that has resonated with millions and solidified her status as a “one-to-watch” in the U.S. market.

“Working with Benito on a project that feels more like a film than a music video was an incredible experience,” says Agustina Palma. “He is a visionary who treats every visual piece as art, much like the great directors I’ve admired throughout my career. Representing a woman who stands in her own power is something that deeply connects with my journey as an artist.”

Bridging the Gap: From Disney to the Hollywood Red Carpet

Agustina Palma is no stranger to the spotlight. With a strong background as a fan-favorite in Disney’s Bia and O11CE, and a critically acclaimed performance in the historical drama Secreto Bien Guardado (now streaming on Netflix), Palma has successfully transitioned from a teen idol to a versatile international actress. Her role in the hit series Máxima (playing Valeria Delger), which has gained immense popularity on Max and is set to premiere its second season in Europe, further solidifies her growing presence in global markets.

Her momentum in the U.S. market was recently underscored on January 28th, when Palma turned heads on the red carpet for the highly anticipated premiere of Wuthering Heights in Hollywood. Rubbing shoulders with industry titans like Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, her presence at one of the season's most exclusive cinematic events confirms that she is no longer just a rising star, but a definitive player in the new "Latin Hollywood"—an artist capable of bridging the gap between prestige television, global streaming hits, and the pulse of pop culture.

With her talent and determination, Agustina Palma is marking a turning point in the entertainment industry. Her ability to break barriers and connect with global audiences positions her as one of the most promising actresses of her generation. As Latina voices gain unprecedented prominence in Hollywood, Palma stands as a key figure in this cultural shift. With new projects on the horizon, she continues to prove that her journey is only the beginning of a career destined to conquer screens and hearts worldwide.

About Agustina Palma

Agustina Palma is an Argentine actress, singer, and dancer based in Los Angeles. Known for her leading roles in major Disney Latin America productions and her expanding filmography in Europe and the U.S., she continues to be a leading voice for the new generation of global international talent.

