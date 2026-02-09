Industrial Salts Market Projected to Reach $20.61 Billion by 2030, According to Exclusive Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial salts market has witnessed substantial growth recently, driven by expanding industrial activities and increased demand across various sectors. As the market evolves, factors like technological advancements and rising applications in new industries are expected to further boost its expansion. Let’s delve into the current market size, growth drivers, regional trends, and other key aspects shaping this market.

Industrial Salts Market Size Reflects Strong Growth Momentum
The industrial salts market has shown impressive growth over recent years. It is projected to rise from $15.91 billion in 2025 to $16.81 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This growth during the historical period is mainly linked to the expansion of chemical manufacturing, growth in textile and dyeing industries, increased use of salt in water treatment plants, higher demand from oil and gas drilling, and stable consumption within food processing.

Forecast for Industrial Salts Market Size Indicates Continued Expansion
Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $20.62 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.2%. The anticipated growth is fueled by rising investments in sustainable chemical production, growing demand for industrial salts in electric vehicle battery manufacturing, expansion of municipal water treatment infrastructure, the adoption of vacuum evaporation technologies, and an enhanced focus on optimizing supply chains. Key trends during this period include a surge in demand for high-purity salts, increased use in chemical processing, wider application in water treatment, growth in de-icing uses especially in colder regions, and a stronger emphasis on maintaining consistent granule quality.

What Industrial Salts Are and Their Applications
Industrial salt consists of finely processed white crystalline granules derived from natural sources. It serves a variety of applications, including use in detergents, textile dyeing processes, resin production, and multiple chemical manufacturing processes.

The Oil and Gas Sector Bolsters Industrial Salts Market Growth
One major factor propelling the industrial salts market is the expanding oil and gas industry. This sector, which involves exploration, extraction, refining, transportation, and marketing of petroleum products, relies heavily on industrial salts. Salt is used to increase the density of drilling mud and soil, improving safety and efficiency during drilling operations. It also plays a role in refining by helping to remove water from petroleum products, thus improving product quality. For example, in March 2023, the US Energy Information Administration reported that US crude oil production rose to 12.4 million barrels per day in 2023, up from the previous record of 11.7 million in 2022. This growth in oil production correlates with increased demand for industrial salts within the sector.

Regional Insights Highlight Asia-Pacific’s Leading Position in Industrial Salts
In terms of regional market share, Asia-Pacific was the largest player in the industrial salts market in 2025. The market report covers several key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad view of global market trends and developments.

