Minister Blade Nzimande hosts Cape Town learners at a pre-SoNA science outreach programme, 12 Feb

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the 2026 State of the Nation Address on Thursday, 12 February under the theme: “A Nation that Works for All”.

This year marks the beginning of the final five-year phase of the National Development Plan (NDP), and the President will highlight government's efforts toward achieving the goals of the NDP.

In support of SONA 2026 and the apex priorities of government, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, will host a Science Outreach Programme at the South African Astronomical Observatory (NRF-SAAO), a facility of the National Research Foundation which is an entity of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI).

NRF-SAAO is a national centre for optical and infrared astronomy whose core activities include conducting research, producing publications, and also hosts a comprehensive public outreach and science engagement programme, which is mainly targeted at learners.

The Observatory also holds the distinction of being South Africa’s oldest observatory *and a National Heritage Site.*

Minister Nzimande’s Outreach Programme forms part of government’s Back-to-School initiatives and aligns with the District Development Model (DDM), which promotes coordinated service delivery through the “One District, One Plan, One Budget” approach.

This Programme also forms part of the DSTI's interventions in support of the mandate of the Department of Basic Education of improving the quality of mathematics and science teaching in schools.

Minister Nzimande will engage science learners from Fezeka High School in Gugulethu, and Siyabulela Primary School in Langa, in a variety of activities that showcase South Africa’s advances in the area of astronomy.

The key activities of the Outreach Programme will include a tour of the NRF-SAAO visitor's centre and McClean Telescope and Dome, as well as a Science Careers exhibition designed to encourage learners, especially young women, to pursue science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.

The media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday: 12 February 2026

Time: 10:00–12:00

Venue: SAAO Auditorium, Observatory, Cape Town

