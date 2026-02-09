Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina concludes 2026 Back-to-School campaign in Jozini, 9 to 10 Feb
The Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Nomalungelo Gina, will conclude her 2026 back-to-school campaign in Jozini, KwaZulu-Natal on 9 – 10 February, following a successful visit to several high schools north of the province last week.
The Deputy Minister’s engagements at the schools including KwaNxusa High School last week, involved the promotion of the importance of mathematics and science teaching and learning, while assessing the schools’ functionality, particularly in rural and underserved communities.
The Deputy Minister also donated learner support material such as books, printing paper, and calculators.
VISIT SCHEDULE
Monday, 09 February 2026
07h30 – Mjindi Secondary School, Jozini Makhonyeni
10h30 – Ntenga Primary School, Jozini Makhonyeni
11h00 – Nethezeka Primary School, Jozini Makhonyeni
Tuesday, 10 February 2026
07h30 – Mandla Mthethwa School of Excellence, Jozini Ndumo
Enquiries:
Veronica Mohapeloa
Cell: 083 400 5750
