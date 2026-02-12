LexBio Therapeutics and Hiteck Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Novel Therapies for Inflammatory Disorders

LexBio and Hiteck partner to develop novel drug candidates using AI-driven molecular glue degraders targeting B- and T-cell pathways for immune-related diseases

SUZHOU, JIANGSU, CHINA, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LexBio Therapeutics (“LexBio”), an AI-driven drug discovery and development company, and Wuhan Hiteck Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Hiteck”), a publicly listed biopharmaceutical company, dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative biologics and small-molecule therapeutics, have formed a strategic partnership to discover and develop novel drug candidates. The collaboration will leverage LexBio’s proprietary AI platform to design and optimize molecular glue degraders targeting B- and T-cell signaling pathways, with the aim of addressing diseases driven by chronic inflammation and immune dysregulation.Under the terms of the agreement, LexBio will apply its proprietary KINETTM (Knowledge-Integrated Network for Efficient Therapeutics) platform to design and optimize novel small molecule candidates, while Hiteck, through its HiSMART™ platform (Hiteck AI-empowered Small Molecule Advanced R&D Translation Platform) will lead experimental validation, preclinical development, and translational activities. Together, the partners aim to enable efficient progression from discovery through preclinical development, and ultimately, to clinical advancement. The financial terms of the agreement are structured to provide both companies with the resources to drive innovation and future success.Ya Chen, Chairman of Hiteck stated: “We are excited to announce our landmark collaboration with LexBio Therapeutics. Over more than three decades, Hiteck has developed deep technical expertise in small molecule drug development, backed by robust capabilities in intermediate and API manufacturing, as well as internationally compliant finished dosage production. This extensive experience enables a seamless transition from research to commercial-scale manufacturing. By partnering closely with LexBio, we will combine our strengths and resources to accelerate the advancement of our innovative small molecule pipeline, with the goal of delivering breakthrough therapies that make a meaningful impact on patients worldwide.”Li Xing, PhD, Founder and CEO of LexBio Therapeutics, said, “We have developed and matured a suite of AI-driven approaches to interrogate and discover molecular glue degraders, including a 1.2-billion targeted virtual library designed using generative AI and real-world medicinal chemistry building blocks. By combining the power of artificial intelligence with deep domain expertise, we are excited to collaborate with Hiteck to accelerate innovation and deliver novel medicines for patients with unmet medical needs.”This strategic partnership positions LexBio and Hiteck at the forefront of innovation in drug discovery, with the potential to transform the treatment of diseases driven by immune dysregulation and chronic inflammation. By combining LexBio’s cutting-edge AI technologies with Hiteck’s expertise in preclinical development, the collaboration is poised to advance novel therapeutic candidates toward clinical trials.Related news LexBio Named One of Ten “Honored Enterprises” in the 2025 NVIDIA Inception Showcase ProgramAs an innovation-driven company operating at the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and life sciences, LexBio has consistently championed its core mission: “AI-Driven Innovation for Faster, Smarter Drug Discovery.” Its proprietary KINET platform integrates vast biomedical data, advanced deep learning algorithms, and high-performance computing to create a digital laboratory for ultra-large virtual screening, generative design and predictive modeling. LexBio accelerates the discovery of differentiated, clinically impactful therapeutics, with a pipeline that covers oncology, inflammation and immunology, and neurodegenerative diseases.At the 2025 NVIDIA INCEPTION SHOWCASE, LexBio was honored with the distinguished title of “Honored Enterprise,” standing alongside nine other exceptional companies. This recognition will enable LexBio to further strengthen its partnership with NVIDIA and its global network of collaborators, maximizing the potential of AI technologies in pharmaceutical research and development. With both pride and purpose, LexBio remains committed to advancing the discovery and development of groundbreaking medicines, eager to join forces with like-minded innovators to drive the next era of AI-powered solutions in disease treatment.About HiteckWuhan Hiteck Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. was founded in 1992 at Wuhan University and is a publicly listed biopharmaceutical company on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 300683). Guided by its mission of “Innovating for Life”, Hiteck focuses on oncology, neurology, and immunology, with a continued commitment to the development of innovative biologics and small molecule therapeutics. In oncology, Hiteck developed Aponermin, the world’s first approved DR4 and DR5 agonist, which received regulatory approval in 2023 and was rapidly included in the national reimbursement program, introducing a novel therapeutic target for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In neurology, the company translated Nobel Prize winning discoveries into clinical practice with Jinlujie, the world’s first approved nerve growth factor (NGF) therapy, which has benefited millions of patients and established a benchmark in neurological disease treatment. Leveraging the HiSMART™ platform, Hiteck is advancing multiple innovative small molecule programs in parallel, supported by GMP compliant manufacturing facilities and integrated value chain capabilities, with the aim of delivering sustained innovation and meaningful benefits to patients worldwide.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding the expected scope, progress, and potential benefits of the collaboration between LexBio Therapeutics and Wuhan Hiteck Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; the discovery, development, and advancement of novel therapeutic candidates; the application and impact of LexBio’s KINET™ platform; and the potential progression of programs toward clinical development and commercialization. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the companies’ control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to, scientific and technical challenges, preclinical and clinical development risks, regulatory uncertainties, manufacturing and commercialization challenges, and changes in market or competitive conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. LexBio and Hiteck undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.