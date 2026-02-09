Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivers keynote address at SAYEC 4th Annual Mining Indaba Business Dialogue, 11 Feb

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Wednesday, 11 February 2026, attend and deliver a keynote address at the SAYEC 4th Annual Mining Indaba Business Dialogue under the theme: “Unlocking South Africa’s Critical Minerals Advantage: Driving Investment and Value Addition for a Competitive Future”.

The Mining Indaba Business Dialogue is SAYEC’s flagship convening platform and forms part of engagements aligned to the Mining Indaba programme, placing young people at the centre of discussions on ownership, enterprise participation, and long-term sector transformation.

The Dialogue will bring together Government, industry leaders, investors, and young people to engage on South Africa’s mining, oil, and gas sectors as key enablers of industrialisation, beneficiation, investment mobilisation and inclusive economic growth.

Deputy President Mashatile will deliver a keynote address focusing on energy security, critical minerals beneficiation as well as inclusive ownership in advancing a resilient and competitive industrial economy.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Wednesday , 11 February 2026

Time: 18:00 (Media to arrive 17h00)

Venue: Southern Sun, Cape Sun Hotel, Cape Town, Western Cape Province.

Media wishing to attend and cover the event must please RSVP by sending: full name, ID number & media house before 14h00 on Tuesday, 10 February 2026 to info@sayec.co.za or 081 413 5999 or contact Sthembiso Sithole (Presidency) on 078 356 4355.

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

