The Synthetic Gypsum Market is Projected to Reach $2.47 Billion by 2030 - By The Business Research Company

The Synthetic Gypsum Market is Projected to Reach $2.47 Billion by 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The synthetic gypsum market has been experiencing notable growth recently, driven by evolving industrial practices and rising demand across various sectors. This market is set to expand further as sustainable construction and eco-friendly practices gain prominence worldwide. Here is an in-depth overview of the market’s current status, key growth factors, regional insights, and future prospects.

Synthetic Gypsum Market Size and Growth Trajectory
The synthetic gypsum market has witnessed significant expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $1.76 billion in 2025 to $1.89 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This growth during the historical period stems from the expansion of coal-fired power generation byproducts, rising demand for construction materials, increased use of gypsum in cement manufacturing, growing applications in agricultural soil amendments, and the steady availability of synthetic gypsum supplies.

Looking ahead, the synthetic gypsum market is forecasted to continue its upward momentum, reaching $2.47 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.0%. This anticipated growth is driven by the rising demand for sustainable building materials, the adoption of circular economy principles involving industrial byproducts, the expansion of eco-friendly soil conditioners, stronger regulatory support for waste reuse, and increased investments in green construction solutions. Key market trends expected to shape the future include wider utilization of flue gas desulfurization (FGD) gypsum in construction, growing incorporation in cement and drywall production, expanded use as soil conditioning agents, and a focus on transforming waste into valuable resources.

Understanding Synthetic Gypsum and Its Applications
Synthetic gypsum is a manufactured material produced primarily as a byproduct of industrial processes, especially from flue gas desulfurization (FGD) in power plants. Its chemical makeup closely resembles that of natural gypsum (calcium sulfate dihydrate), allowing it to be used interchangeably in many applications. This includes production of drywall, cement, and agricultural soil amendments. Due to its similarity to natural gypsum, synthetic gypsum serves as an effective and sustainable substitute in various industries.

Key Drivers Fueling Synthetic Gypsum Market Expansion
One major factor propelling the synthetic gypsum market is the growing enthusiasm for home remodeling and renovation projects. Homeowners are increasingly investing in updating and enhancing their living spaces to improve aesthetics, functionality, and overall property value. Rising real estate prices make renovating an attractive alternative to relocating, further boosting demand. Synthetic gypsum is favored for interior decoration due to its versatility, smooth finish, and ease of molding, often used for architectural moldings, ceiling designs, wall panels, and ornamental elements.

For example, in January 2023, the Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University reported that national spending on remodeling and repairs for owner-occupied homes in the US was expected to reach $485 billion, marking a 2.6% increase from 2022. This trend highlights the increasing inclination toward home improvements and supports the growth of the synthetic gypsum market.

Regional Trends Highlighting Market Dynamics
In 2025, North America held the largest share of the synthetic gypsum market, reflecting its established industrial infrastructure and construction sector. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period, driven by rapid urbanization, industrial expansion, and increasing adoption of sustainable construction materials. The market analysis covers key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

The Business Research Company provides more than 17,500+ market research reports spanning 27 industries and 60+ countries. These reports offer a comprehensive view of market dynamics over a 10-year period, including historic and forecast data, segmentation insights, market share analysis, and key trends and strategies.

The Business Research Company

