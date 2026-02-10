Historic January Cold Snap Drives 48% Surge in Emergency Home and Auto Repair Questions on JustAnswer

Platform data mirrors national crisis: frozen pipes, heating failures and dead car batteries dominate as winter storm Impacts 300 million Americans

These numbers tell the same story we were seeing in headlines nationwide. Our platform becomes a lifeline for people facing frozen pipes at 3 a.m. or cars that won't start when it's -20°F outside.” — Andy Kurtzig, CEO & Founder of JustAnswer

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As one of the most severe winter storms in recent U.S. history gripped the nation this January, putting 300 million people under winter weather warnings, experts on JustAnswer saw urgent questions about heating, plumbing and automotive failures spike dramatically, with frozen pipe emergencies surging 48% compared to late fall.The data from JustAnswer, the leading platform connecting consumers with verified professionals, provides a real-time snapshot of how extreme cold impacts American homes and vehicles. With temperatures plunging as low as -40°F in some regions and over 1 million people losing power during the height of the storm, homeowners and drivers turned to JustAnswer in record numbers seeking immediate expert guidance.January Cold Drives Cross-Category Emergency SurgeComparing January 2026 to the late fall baseline (October–December 2025), JustAnswer experts documented clear spikes across all three core categories as Arctic air and heavy snow took their toll:• Plumbing emergencies jumped 48% – the sharpest increase across all categories• Heating system emergencies rose 16% as furnaces struggled under extreme demand• Cold-related auto failures climbed 15% as batteries died and engines refused to start"These numbers tell the same story we were seeing in headlines nationwide," said JustAnswer CEO Andy Kurtzig. "When the National Weather Service warns of 'the coldest temperatures in several years and the longest duration of cold in several decades,' homes and vehicles simply can't keep up. Our platform becomes a lifeline for people facing frozen pipes at 3 a.m. or cars that won't start when it's -20°F outside."Frozen Pipes Lead Winter Crisis as Plumbing Emergencies DominatePlumbing showed the steepest winter acceleration, with problems spiking rapidly once sustained freezing temperatures arrived, a pattern that mirrors the widespread infrastructure stress seen during the storm.The most common plumbing emergencies in January centered on:• Frozen pipes and complete loss of water, often discovered after overnight freezes: "We had freezing temperatures overnight and now there's no water coming out of any faucet. Are my pipes frozen, and what should I do next?"• Burst pipes and water damage as frozen pipes began to thaw• Emergency guidance on safely thawing pipes without causing additional damageWith over 800,000 Americans losing power for days after the storm and freezing rain throughout the Southeast causing catastrophic damage to power lines, frozen pipe emergencies cascaded last month.Heating Systems Pushed to Failure Under Arctic ConditionsHeating systems experienced a clear January surge as temperatures running 10-40°F below average pushed furnaces, boilers and heat pumps beyond their limits.The most frequent heating topics included:• Complete heating failures and systems blowing cold air• Thermostat malfunctions, particularly smart thermostats failing to call for heat• Furnace ignition and shutdowns: "My furnace is running, but the house is still cold and no warm air is coming through the vents. What could be wrong?""We're seeing a noticeable increase in boiler and furnace issues as temperatures dropped this January," said JustAnswer HVAC Expert Randy Huckstadt . "We're dealing with a lot of ignition failures that require a full system reset, and older heat pumps in particular struggle once temperatures dip into the 30s. When you combine that with wind chills hitting -30°F to -40°F like we saw in the Midwest, these systems just can't keep up."Vehicles Succumb to Winter Conditions Across the CountryCold-related automotive failures showed a meaningful 15% increase as vehicles nationwide struggled with brutal conditions that left parts of the country colder than Alaska.The top automotive questions in January focused on:• Dead batteries and no-start conditions after sub-zero nights: "It was below freezing overnight and now my car won't start at all. There's no crank, no sound. Is this a battery issue or something else?"• Repeated jump-starts needed as batteries weakened in extreme cold• Diesel and cold-start engine problems, particularly in commercial vehicles and RVs"January always brings a surge in cold-weather car problems," said JustAnswer Auto Expert Chris Pyle . "This winter in particular with all the record low temps and snowy conditions, we're seeing everything from starting concerns due to weak or dead batteries, diesel engines struggling to start from glow plug issues and fuel gelling concerns."About JustAnswerJustAnswer has been connecting consumers with verified and vetted professionals online since 2003 and has helped millions of people get the right answers to their life dilemmas. The platform features approximately 20,000 experts across more than 150 categories including health, legal, finance, veterinary, technology, home improvement and more. For more information, visit www.justanswer.com # # #

