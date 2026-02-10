Global Compliance Certification Launches Essential Eight Certification Service in Australia to Bolster Cyber Resilience

GCC announces the launch of its new Essential Eight certification service

Designed to help Australian organisations adopt and demonstrate compliance with the ACSC Essential Eight cybersecurity framework.

We are proud to introduce Essential Eight certification as part of our suite of services,” — Mousa Sharifi, Managing Director, Global Compliance Certification

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Compliance Certification (GCC) is pleased to announce the launch of its new Essential Eight certification service , designed to help Australian organisations adopt and demonstrate compliance with the Australian Cyber Security Centre’s (ACSC) Essential Eight cybersecurity framework.The Essential Eight is a widely recognised cybersecurity baseline developed by the ACSC to provide a practical, high impact set of mitigation strategies that protect organisations from common cyber threats and improve overall cyber resilience. The framework focuses on eight core strategies covering application control, patch management, privilege restriction, multi factor authentication and regular backups, among other key controls.As cyber threats continue to evolve in sophistication and frequency, the Essential Eight has emerged as a proven defence model for businesses of all sizes. It is recommended across industry sectors and increasingly forms part of government procurement requirements, regulatory expectations, and best practice security standards for both public and private sector entities.Strengthening Cyber Security Posture with Practical ControlsThe Essential Eight provides a maturity based model (E8MM) that helps organisations assess current cybersecurity capabilities, identify areas for improvement, and demonstrate progress towards a stronger security posture. Implementing these strategies reduces organisational exposure to common attack methods such as malware, ransomware, and credential compromise, while improving preparedness for recovery when incidents occur.GCC’s Essential Eight certification service supports businesses in conducting comprehensive maturity assessments, gap analyses, remediation planning, and independent assessments against the framework. This structured approach enables organisations to not only align with the ACSC’s recommendations but also to demonstrate third party assurance of their cybersecurity posture to stakeholders, partners, and government buyers.Empowering Organisations with Cyber AssuranceThe Essential Eight has become a key benchmark for government agencies, critical infrastructure operators, and businesses seeking to compete in environments where cyber risk management is a contractual and regulatory prerequisite. GCC’s certification service equips organisations to navigate these expectations with confidence, aligning their cyber controls with a recognised, practical baseline while reinforcing trust with customers and supply chain partners.“We are proud to introduce Essential Eight certification as part of our suite of services,” said Mousa Sharifi, Managing Director, Global Compliance Certification. “As cyber threats continue to increase in scale and impact, organisations need assurance frameworks that are both effective and aligned with the Australian government's strategy. Our new Essential Eight certification enables businesses to benchmark their cybersecurity performance, demonstrate credible compliance, and build resilience against threats that matter.”About Global Compliance Certification (GCC)Global Compliance Certification (GCC) is a leading independent certification body accredited by the Joint Accreditation System of Australia and New Zealand (JASANZ) and ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB). GCC offers internationally recognised certification services for Quality, Safety, Environment, Information Security, and other management systems to government, public, and private sector organisations. With a commitment to integrity and excellence, GCC supports organisations in strengthening operational performance, risk management, and stakeholder trust.

