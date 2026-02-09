AVNAT Marks One-Year Anniversary, Building Momentum with a Distinctive Approach to Aviation Marketing

AVNAT Logo

Agency Celebrates Growth, Industry Credibility, and Expanding Client Partnerships

'We elevate aviation brands' isn’t just our tagline—it’s how we work.” — Chris DeVito, Founder and CEO of AVNAT

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVNAT, a marketing agency built exclusively for the aviation industry, recently marked its one-year anniversary, reflecting a year defined by strong momentum, growing client demand, and a clear point of differentiation in a crowded marketing landscape. In its first year, AVNAT has emerged as a trusted partner for aviation companies seeking marketing that pairs deep industry understanding with the strategic and creative discipline of big-brand advertising.

Founded in January 2025 with offices in New York and Florida, AVNAT was founded by seasoned aviation and advertising professionals to address a persistent gap in aviation marketing: aviation companies are often forced to choose between agencies that understand aircraft and pilots or agencies that understand marketing. AVNAT was built to deliver both. Over the past year, the agency has partnered with aviation-focused companies including CiES and Raisbeck Engineering, helping them sharpen messaging, strengthen brand presence, and engage highly technical audiences with greater clarity and confidence.

“'We elevate aviation brands' isn’t just our tagline—it’s how we work,” said Chris DeVito, Founder and CEO of AVNAT. “Our clients expect more than industry familiarity. They want marketing that reflects the same level of rigor, strategy, and creative excellence found in the world’s most successful brands. That’s what we bring to aviation.”

DeVito brings more than three decades of advertising leadership to AVNAT, having previously co-founded DeVito Group and led creative strategy for organizations ranging from the U.S. Army to Johnson & Johnson. A private pilot and lifelong aviation enthusiast, he launched AVNAT to apply that level of big-brand thinking to aviation companies operating in complex, highly specialized markets.

AVNAT’s leadership team also includes Lynne Darlington, Vice President and Account Director, whose background in marketing and deep personal roots in aviation have made her a valued strategic partner to clients navigating long sales cycles, technical products, and highly regulated environments.

“Marketing in the aviation industry is truly unique because of the people,” said Darlington. “It brings together innovation and discipline, a deep respect for performance and safety, and a culture built on trust and camaraderie. Our role is to reflect that reality in the marketing—helping aviation brands tell their story in a way that’s credible, compelling, and true to the industry.”

As part of its continued growth, Raisbeck Engineering recently hired AVNAT as their Agency of Record. Under the engagement, AVNAT is leading a brand refresh and strategic positioning initiative designed to align Raisbeck’s legacy of innovation with its future growth.

“AVNAT has quickly become a true extension of our internal team,” said Gregory Davis, President of Raisbeck Engineering. “They bring a deep understanding of the aviation marketplace and translate that knowledge into marketing strategies that resonate with customers and partners alike. Their ability to combine creative storytelling with measurable results has already had a meaningful impact on our business.”

AVNAT is further strengthened by its aviation advisory bench, including Tom Haines, an award-winning aviation journalist and longtime aircraft owner with nearly four decades of experience across print, digital, video, and broadcast media.

“Effective aviation marketing starts with understanding how pilots, owners, and operators think and make decisions,” said Haines. “AVNAT brings that perspective into every engagement, helping brands communicate with greater relevance and credibility.”

Looking ahead to its second year, AVNAT plans to continue expanding its client roster while deepening its focus on brand strategy, content development, and integrated marketing programs tailored specifically to aviation companies.

“The first year validated the need,” DeVito added. “The next phase is about scale—helping more aviation brands cut through the noise with marketing that’s smart, disciplined, and built for their world.”

For more information, visit avnat.aero.

About AVNAT

AVNAT is a specialized marketing agency dedicated exclusively to the aviation industry. Founded by advertising executive and aviation industry veterans Chris DeVito and Lynne Darlington, AVNAT combines deep aviation expertise with big-brand marketing experience to help aviation companies clarify their message, strengthen their brand, and drive measurable results.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.