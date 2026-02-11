TELESIN&HONOR Unveil the Ultimate Professional Photography Kit for Magic8 Pro: A New Frontier in Mobile Cinematography

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TELESIN , a global leader in imaging accessories, officially launched its Professional Photography Grip Kit for the HONOR Magic8 Pro, co-engineered with HONOR. As smartphone sensors approach professional-grade performance, this kit bridges the final gap by providing the tactile precision and optical versatility of a high-end DSLR,unlock the new era of mobile cinematography.Bridging the Gap Between Smartphone and CinemaRooted in TELESIN’s philosophy of “transforming smartphones into professional cameras in seconds,” this collaboration elevates the native imaging prowess of the HONOR Magic8 Pro. By integrating HONOR’s flagship sensor technology with TELESIN’s hardware expertise, the two brands have refined ergonomics, expanded creative versatility, and optimized workflow efficiency—bringing the mobile photography experience closer than ever to that of a dedicated DSLR.Ergonomic Precision and Tactical ControlThe photography grip features a professional, camera-style ergonomic design that fits naturally in the hand, providing superior stability and comfort for long-duration shoots. This tactile interface allows creators to maintain precise control in demanding environments, making mobile cinematography feel more intuitive, secure, and reliable.Enhanced Optical VersatilityTo push the limits of mobile imaging, the kit includes a 200mm Night Telephoto Lens, significantly extending the device’s reach while maintaining exceptional clarity and color accuracy in low-light conditions. Additionally, the system features a 67mm standard filter adapter, offering full compatibility with professional-grade filters (such as ND, CPL, or Mist filters), giving creators unparalleled flexibility in both photography and video production.A Modular, Pro-Grade EcosystemBy combining the grip, telephoto lens, and filter adapter into a sleek, modular system, this solution provides a comprehensive imaging setup without sacrificing portability. It is the ideal companion for travel photography, social media production, and high-end mobile filmmaking.Experience the Innovation at MWC 2026The Professional Photography Grip Kit will be a centerpiece of Telesin's showcase at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026. All media, tech enthusiasts, and creators are welcomed to visit the TELESIN Booth:(HALL 5, 5H55), to experience the future of mobile imaging firsthand.Telesin will provide live demonstrations and deep dives into this revolutionary modular ecosystem.

